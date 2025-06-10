Au10tix launches authenticity check tool for non-ID documents

Au10tix has launched a new capability to its identity verification product suite to detect forged, altered or synthetic non-ID documents that could escape the notice of traditional methods.

The new AnyDoc Authentication capability utilizes advanced AI, forensic forgery detection and metadata analysis for instant detection of document fraud, which helps businesses maintain regulatory compliance and scale secure onboarding, according to a company announcement. The software performs more than 150 forgery tests and validates embedded metadata for consistency, taking just five to twenty seconds and detecting fraud with accuracy rates of up to 99.99 percent, for a 90 percent reduction in manual reviews.

AnyDoc Authentication is billed as delivering the same accuracy with PDFs or image files.

The kinds of documents it works with include utility bills, bank statements, tax filings and business licenses. These types of documents are increasingly targeted by fraud perpetrators, Au10tix says, requiring organizations to employ adaptive tools to protect themselves.

Au10tix also warned of the growing pattern of fraud attacks using “repeaters,” or minor variations of a single digital asset, in a Global Identity Fraud Report released earlier this month.

“Effective fraud prevention demands more than identity verification; it is built on ensuring the authenticity of every supporting document,” says Au10tix CEO Yair Tal. “With AnyDoc Authentication, we are redefining the standard for non-ID document authentication, enabling organizations to detect fraud at its source, before it infiltrates their systems. This is more than just a security feature; it’s a critical layer of defense that fosters trust, mitigates risk, and closes the gaps fraudsters aim to exploit.”

The software is available now, and suggested for KYC, KYB and AML checks in high-risk, high-volume sectors like finance and banking, corporate compliance, education, travel and hospitality, cryptocurrency and payments, and healthcare.

