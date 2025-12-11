UK startup’s AOT biometric sensor could bring liveness detection to curved surfaces

Manchester, England-based Smartkem says it has developed a biometric sensor out of an all-organic transistor (AOT) in collaboration with Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU).

The optical sensor is the first of its kind, Smartkem claims, and can be used for fingerprint or palm biometrics on flexible or curved surfaces. The novel semiconductor technology increases the sensitivity of optical recognition in these kinds of implementations, which the researchers suggest could enable advanced biometric liveness detection. The sensor is capable of capturing subtle signals like motion or blood flow with multi-wavelength or dynamic imaging, according to the announcement.

The innovation is described in a research paper titled “Flexible 256×256 All-Organic-Transistor Active-Matrix Optical Imager with Integrated Gate Driver” and co-authored by Smartkem CTO Dr. Simon Ogier. The research has been accepted for publication by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and was presented at the 71st Annual IEEE International Electron Devices Meeting on Wednesday.

“This is a true world-first and a powerful demonstration of the many potential use cases for Smartkem’s organic transistor platform,” said Ian Jenks, Chairman and CEO of Smartkem. “By creating the first fully all-organic-transistor active-matrix biometric sensor, we’ve shown that OTFT technology can outperform conventional inorganic sensors in sensitivity, while enabling entirely new classes of flexible, curved biometric devices. This work opens the door to a new generation of lightweight, high-performance bio- and optical sensing.”

Researchers from several companies have explored the potential for Organic photodetectors and transistors to enable advanced biometric functions on different types of devices.

Smartkem says its IP portfolio includes 140 patents granted across 17 families.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometric sensors | biometrics | fingerprint biometrics | optical sensor | palm biometrics | Smartkem