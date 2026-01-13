FB pixel

Inaugural Deepfake Summit convenes digital ID community to address AI fraud threat

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Inaugural Deepfake Summit convenes digital ID community to address AI fraud threat
 

A new event is launching this year to address the fraud threats that come with deepfakes, synthetic identities and agentic AI, hosted by The Prism Project and Acuity Market Intelligence.

The Deepfake Summit will be held on March 2, 2026 in Houston, Texas, where it is co-located with the Secure Technology Alliance (STA) Identity & Payments Summit.

The event will bring together participants from the financial services, fintech, payments, government, biometrics, and digital identity sectors to discuss and plan strategies for fighting back against the wave of fraud involving deepfakes. That wave has only grown as the technologies behind it have evolved from isolated attack vectors to coordinated fraud operations with global scale, according to the announcement.

Speakers confirmed so far include leaders with Incode, Anonybit, Trinsic, the Kantara Initiative and Aware.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage technology developers building tools to defend against impersonation threats and strengthen identity security, hold discussions on strategies and countermeasures for preventing deepfake fraud, and learn about emerging policies, regulations and standards in the area.

The Deepfake Summit will use the Resilient Trust framework introduced in the 2025 Biometric Digital Identity Flagship Prism Report as a model for applying research to real-world strategies for protecting digital identities from deepfake fraud while preserving privacy and trust.

“The Deepfake Summit marks a natural evolution of The Prism Project—from research and frameworks to real-world engagement,” says Maxine Most, founder of The Prism Project and principal analyst at Acuity Market Intelligence. “By co-locating with the STA Identity & Payments Summit, we are bringing identity and payments leaders together to address AI-driven impersonation threats that now span both ecosystems.”

Deepfake detection is a rapidly growing market, forecast in the 2025 Deepfake Detection Market Report and Buyers Guide from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence to generate nearly $5 billion in revenue in 2027.

The STA Identity & Payments Summit runs March 2 to 4, with support from Biometric Update as an official media partner.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

OneSpan acquires G+D spinoff Build38, will integrate RASP mobile security tech

Boston-based information security firm OneSpan Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Build38, a Munich-headquartered mobile app security…

 

Okta begins beta test of digital identity verification for US mDLs

A new capability launched to limited availability by Okta enables organizations to carry out identity verification with government-issued verifiable digital…

 

India mandates biometric selfie and geo-tracking in crypto KYC overhaul

India is host to a number of developments, as it updates regulations on crypto exchanges. Meanwhile, AI-powered fraud detection in…

 

Grok’s image processing feature is a mass violation of biometric privacy laws

The world, or some part of it, has decided in the last month or so that generating sexualized images of…

 

New ITL partner to bring biometric access control, note checking to Peru’s casinos

A new technology distribution partnership for Innovative Technology (ITL) in Peru targets the country’s gambling industry with the company’s cash-checking…

 

EU calls for input on open source as it looks toward tech sovereignty

The European Commission has published a public call for feedback for improving the EU open-source sector, in a bid to…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events