Inaugural Deepfake Summit convenes digital ID community to address AI fraud threat

A new event is launching this year to address the fraud threats that come with deepfakes, synthetic identities and agentic AI, hosted by The Prism Project and Acuity Market Intelligence.

The Deepfake Summit will be held on March 2, 2026 in Houston, Texas, where it is co-located with the Secure Technology Alliance (STA) Identity & Payments Summit.

The event will bring together participants from the financial services, fintech, payments, government, biometrics, and digital identity sectors to discuss and plan strategies for fighting back against the wave of fraud involving deepfakes. That wave has only grown as the technologies behind it have evolved from isolated attack vectors to coordinated fraud operations with global scale, according to the announcement.

Speakers confirmed so far include leaders with Incode, Anonybit, Trinsic, the Kantara Initiative and Aware.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage technology developers building tools to defend against impersonation threats and strengthen identity security, hold discussions on strategies and countermeasures for preventing deepfake fraud, and learn about emerging policies, regulations and standards in the area.

The Deepfake Summit will use the Resilient Trust framework introduced in the 2025 Biometric Digital Identity Flagship Prism Report as a model for applying research to real-world strategies for protecting digital identities from deepfake fraud while preserving privacy and trust.

“The Deepfake Summit marks a natural evolution of The Prism Project—from research and frameworks to real-world engagement,” says Maxine Most, founder of The Prism Project and principal analyst at Acuity Market Intelligence. “By co-locating with the STA Identity & Payments Summit, we are bringing identity and payments leaders together to address AI-driven impersonation threats that now span both ecosystems.”

Deepfake detection is a rapidly growing market, forecast in the 2025 Deepfake Detection Market Report and Buyers Guide from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence to generate nearly $5 billion in revenue in 2027.

The STA Identity & Payments Summit runs March 2 to 4, with support from Biometric Update as an official media partner.

