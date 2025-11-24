FB pixel

Sumsub unveils Singpass integration, NTU Partnership to combat deepfake fraud

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
One of the world’s most advanced national digital identity platforms is integrating anti-fraud in two major wins for Sumsub. The UK-based verification and anti-fraud company announced two major initiatives at its inaugural What The Fraud Summit (WTF Summit).

Sumsub revealed the launch of integration services with Singpass, Singapore’s national digital identity platform, as part of its Non-Doc Identity Verification product. It also signed a Research Collaboration Agreement (RCA) with Nanyang Technological University (NTU Singapore) to advance watermarking technologies that defend against deepfake fraud.

Sumsub will enable businesses in Singapore, as well as international companies entering the market, to authenticate citizens and residents seamlessly. In Singapore, Singpass is used by five million people and trusted across more than 2,700 services as it enables users to verify their identity by scanning a QR code and authenticating via biometrics or passcode.

“Singapore stands out as one of the world’s most advanced digital ecosystems, anchored by its focus on security, innovation, and collaboration,” says Andrew Sever, Sumsub co-founder and CEO.

By acting as an aggregator, Sumsub facilitates regulator-approved access to verified identity and address data from government sources such as Myinfo. The process is compliant with Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing rules, as well as the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA).

The company claims the new system reduces verification time to 4.5 seconds, compared to 30 seconds for traditional document-based methods; reduces processing time by up to 53 percent while improving customer pass rates by 35 percent. Future plans include expanding integration to cover end-to-end onboarding and agreement signing entirely within Singpass.

In parallel, Sumsub has partnered with NTU Singapore under its AI Academic Program to pioneer watermarking techniques that safeguard personal images from deepfake misuse. The collaboration will explore embedding human-imperceptible watermarks in photos to prevent or degrade synthetic manipulation.

Deepfake fraud is rising sharply in Singapore, with Sumsub reporting a 158 percent year-on-year surge in 2025. The joint research aims to prototype scalable watermarking methods that hinder misuse of personal images on social media platforms.

“Deepfake technologies are advancing rapidly, and their misuse poses growing risks to individuals, businesses and society,” says Professor Lam Kwok Yan, Associate Vice President and Executive Director of Digital Trust Centre, NTU. “By developing defences that work at scale and in real-world online environments, this research will contribute to Singapore’s broader efforts in building digital trust and ensuring a safer online ecosystem.”

The WTF Summit, held November 19–20 at Andaz Singapore, drew more than 500 leaders from finance, compliance, technology and regulation. With nearly 60 speakers across panels, debates and workshops, the event spotlighted challenges in AI-driven fraud.

“Facilitating integration with Singpass and our research partnership with NTU reflect our commitment to supporting the country’s digital trust ecosystem and to contributing to a safer, fraud-resilient digital environment,” Sever says. “At Sumsub, we are dedicated to working alongside regulators, academia, and businesses throughout the region to build a more secure, accessible, and inclusive digital future.”

Sumsub has also joined the Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC) as a Tier 3 institutional member, reflecting the firm’s increased engagement in U.S. and international policy discussions on digital identity, compliance and crypto regulation.

Article Topics

