Sumsub brings non-doc verification to Canada, joins influential blockchain council

UK firm Sumsub is introducing its non-document-based identity verification product to Canada, according to a release. Eliminating the need to upload identity documents, the tool leverages both the credit file and dual-process methods to enable quick onboarding in compliance with FINTRAC’s AML/ATF regulations.

Per the release, the identity verification system matches an individual’s name, address and date of birth against recognized credit-reporting banking and telecommunication sources. It covers more than 80 percent of Canada’s adult population and offers simple integration for rapid deployment via user-friendly API and SDK.

Sumsub says it will be of interest to compliance officers, operations managers, and risk managers working in traditional finance, gaming, fintech and other identity-dependent industries.

“This is a game-changing solution that will empower businesses to confidently navigate Canada’s regulatory landscape,” says Andrew Novoselsky, chief product officer at Sumsub.

“By removing the friction of document uploads, we’re enabling companies to streamline their onboarding processes, improve conversion rates and enhance fraud protection. This launch reflects our ongoing commitment to providing innovative, trusted solutions that not only drive efficiency but also ensure the highest standards of compliance.”

Promising fewer drop-offs, a reduction in verification time from 30 seconds to 4.5 seconds on average and a 53 percent reduction in verification processing time, Sumsub’s non-document verification aims to help businesses scale with confidence, stay on top of evolving regulations, and strengthen user trust.

Global Blockchain Business Council welcomes Sumsub to Tier 3

Sumsub has also joined the Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC) as a Tier 3 institutional member, reflecting the firm’s increased engagement in U.S. and international policy discussions on digital identity, compliance and crypto regulation.

Founded in Davos in 2017, GBBC connects regulators, businesses and other stakeholders to set standards and shape policy. By joining the group, Sumsub gains access to working groups and initiatives that inform regulatory frameworks and technical standards worldwide, including the Global Standards Mapping Initiative (GSMI) and InterWork Alliance (IWA).

(The company already participates in GBBC’s U.S., EMEA, and APAC Policy Working Groups and the Digital Identity Working Group.)

“Digital identity is becoming the backbone of how global markets operate, yet the rules are still being written,” says Kat Cloud, head of policy at Sumsub. “Through GBBC, we want to bring real-world insight into those conversations so that identity frameworks are built to last – technically sound, globally interoperable, and grounded in how fraud actually happens.”

