Sumsub expands customer base for crypto and blockchain firms KYC and AML

Sumsub has a pair of integrations to trumpet as two companies in crypto and blockchain seek out its solutions in compliance and anti-fraud.

Alchemy Pay, a fiat-crypto payment gateway, has integrated Sumsub’s Travel Rule compliance solution across its entire product suite. By embedding Sumsub’s automated data-exchange protocols, Alchemy Pay aims to bolster regulatory compliance, transactional transparency and user security in its ambition to bridge traditional finance and the crypto economy.

The integration complements Alchemy Pay’s existing KYC/AML checks, fraud detection tools and region specific licenses, automating compliance across 35 markets with over 10 jurisdictional rule bundles.

The Travel Rule is a set of regulations aimed at increasing transparency in cryptocurrency transactions, to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing. The rule requires the secure exchange of originator and beneficiary information during transactions, and are being enforced for Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs).

The Sumsub Travel Rule implementation comes as Alchemy Pay secures its tenth U.S. Money Transmitter Licenses (MTLs) and expands in Europe, the UK, Korea and Southeast Asia, onboarding customers via its fiat-crypto ramp, payment services and soon-to-launch stablecoin blockchain.

Sumsub’s infrastructure is connected to more than 1,800 counterparties through protocols like GTR, TRP, CODE and Sygna, which enables Alchemy Pay to automatically collect, validate and transmit required transaction data. Sumsub is a certified service provider under the UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF) and was the first vendor to be awarded the Global Digital Identity Certification (GDIC) offered by AVID Certification Services.

TRM Labs, a provider of blockchain intelligence, has integrated Sumsub’s Crypto Monitoring solution. The collaboration embeds TRM’s risk intelligence directly into Sumsub’s dashboard, enabling users to screen wallet addresses, score transactions, and review on-chain risk signals in real time.

“We are excited about the partnership with TRM Labs, which enhances our Crypto Monitoring solution by providing advanced blockchain risk intelligence to detect fraud and financial crime before transactions occur,” said Ilya Brovin, chief growth officer at Sumsub.

According to Chainabuse data, reports of generative AI-enabled scams soared by 456 percent between May 2024 and April 2025 compared to the previous year. Sumsub’s own figures show a 48 percent rise in crypto-related fraud in 2024, now representing 2.2 percent of all verification attempts globally.

Sumsub’s integration with TRM Labs enables clients to screen wallet addresses and detect high-risk transactions before they occur. The system combines real-time risk scoring with TRM’s attribution data to identify suspicious patterns early, while a unified dashboard streamlines identity and blockchain risk management.

Automated alerts reduce manual effort and false positives, and the Bring-Your-Own-Key model ensures organizations maintain full control over sensitive data, according to a statement. “This collaboration reflects a significant step in Sumsub’s platform maturity, offering clients integrated access to leading blockchain analytics providers,” said Brovin.

