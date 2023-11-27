DIATF up to 49 certified digital identity service providers with Daon, Sumsub additions

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has updated its list of digital identity service providers certified to the UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF).

The DIATF provides certification to give employers and landlords to carry out right to work and right to rent checks with “Identification Document Validation Technology (IDVT)” provided by a company certified for compliance with the framework.

For DBS (Disclosure and Barring Service, or criminal background) checks, using a certified digital identity service provider (IDSP) is mandatory.

There are now 49 different certified IDSPs, up from 34 in February, many of which will be familiar to Biometric Update readers.

Yoti and the Post Office had their EasyID service certified for right to work checks last June, and then for right to rent checks around the same time as HooYu, about a month later.

Other prominent digital identity providers certified to the DIATF include Persona and Jumio.

The latest update to the list includes eight entries that were not previously listed. They are Veriff, SQR Group, Tech5 and IDnow, and 1Kosmos, which were revealed as compliant in July, August, September and October respectively. The list also notes the certification of Arissian, which makes the Luciditi digital identity platform, Daon and Sumsub.

