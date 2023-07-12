Veriff compliant with UK DIATF, ready to help US businesses meet new obligations

As more regulations for identity checks appear across global jurisdictions, identity verification provider Veriff says it has been busy boosting its compliance capabilities in the U.S. and the UK.

The Estonian company is now certified with the UK’s Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF) which lays out technical and security standards for digital identity and authentication solutions in the region. The certification will allow it to meet standards for UK’s Right to Work, Right to Rent and Disclosure and Barring Service’s (DBS) checks while giving its global customers additional assurances, the firm said in an announcement.

“Even though UKDIATF is specifically designed for the UK market, certification requirements such as data privacy, risk management, and others – are in line with global industry standards,” says Veriff COO Indrek Heinloo.

The remote identity verification provider also says that it is ready to help U.S. businesses comply with a new rule designed to add more transparency to e-commerce transactions and prevent fraud. The Integrity, Notification, and Fairness in Online Retail Marketplaces for Consumers Act, also known as the INFORM Consumers Act, which requires collecting and verifying financial and identifying information from so-called “high-volume third-party” sellers on online marketplaces. The rule went into effect on June 27.

In April, the company launched a Know Your Customer (KYC) education center for businesses that want to learn about anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing (CTF) compliance. Veriff also commissioned analysis firm Forrester last year to conduct research on its products, with the report showing that they cut revenue lost to digital ID fraud by 20 percent.

Veriff has also been expanding the range of its products from selfie biometrics and other identity verification tools to now include age estimation.

