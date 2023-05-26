Veriff introduces biometric age estimation platform

Veriff has launched a new product designed to improve age verification processes.

Called Age Estimation, the platform aims to protect underage customers, promote compliance for businesses, as well uphold brand integrity.

According to a blog post published by Veriff director of content Chris Hopper on Monday, the misuse of online services, such as underage access to explicit content or illegal sales of age-restricted products, poses risks to both customers and businesses.

To tackle these issues, Veriff’s Age Estimation utilizes advanced facial biometric analysis and AI algorithms to estimate a customer’s age accurately and without relying on identity documents.

“Age estimation solutions are still relatively new in the market compared to age verification solutions that are based on the date of birth extracted from a government-issued identity document,” explains Janer Gorohhov, Veriff co-founder and CPO.

This approach only requires customers to submit a selfie, which is then assessed biometrically to give businesses an estimated age.

“It’s critical that we offer these estimation services to our customers as an alternative way to verify age,” Gorohhov adds, “especially for sectors that require age checks such as video gaming, retail, and online dating where the user base often does not have a valid proof of ID and conversion is a key business driver.”

Hopper echoes Gorohhov’s point, adding that this inclusive approach not only preserves users’ privacy but also reduces customer frustration, decreases drop-offs, and enhances overall conversion rates.

Age Estimation supports 48 languages and dialects, making it accessible to customers worldwide through its API, web, and SDK integration.

It also incorporates various security and anti-fraud measures, including liveness detection, face blocklisting, device fingerprinting, and dynamic fraud checks.

“Veriff’s new Age Estimation solution is key to minimizing friction in the age verification process and increasing conversion rates, enabling our customers to grow their businesses quickly and sustainably,” Gorohhov concludes.

The release of the Age Estimation product comes days after Veriff announced signing a new agreement with payment orchestrator MassPay.

Article Topics

age estimation | age verification | face biometrics | facial analysis | selfie biometrics | Veriff