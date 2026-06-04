Precise BioMatch deemed MOSIP compliant, added to marketplace

Precise Biometrics says its BioMatch biometric matching platform is compliant with the Modular Open Source Identity Platform (MOSIP), enabling the technology to be deployed in digital identity programs built on the increasingly influential open-source identity framework.

The validation confirms that BioMatch meets MOSIP requirements for biometric matching and authentication and has resulted in the platform being listed in the MOSIP Marketplace, where governments, system integrators and implementation partners can identify technologies that meet MOSIP interoperability and performance standards.

MOSIP is becoming an increasingly influential platform in the global digital identity ecosystem. The open-source identity platform says it now has engagements across 29 countries and supports more than 185 million issued digital identities across 14 national rollouts, making MOSIP compliance an increasingly important credential for biometric and identity technology providers.

The achievement builds on Precise Biometrics’ experience supporting large-scale identity programs. The company’s biometric matching and anti-spoofing technologies are already deployed in Aadhaar-certified solutions through partnerships with biometric device manufacturers.

BioMatch combines AI-driven biometric matching with biometric data collection capabilities designed to support large-scale identity programs across different populations, use cases and operating environments. Precise said it is also engaged in discussions within the MOSIP ecosystem around future anti-spoofing and liveness capabilities through its BioLive technology.

“Achieving MOSIP compliance validates the strength of our biometric technology and expands our opportunities within the growing digital identity market for large-scale identity programs,” said Joakim Nydemark, CEO of Precise Biometrics.

For a deeper look at MOSIP and its growing role in national digital identity systems, Biometric Update recently published its report, Understanding MOSIP: What the Modular Open-Source Identity Platform Is and How It Is Used. The report examines how governments, biometric providers, system integrators and development organizations are building around MOSIP, and explores its implications for interoperability, digital sovereignty, vendor participation and digital public infrastructure.

As more countries adopt MOSIP as part of their digital public infrastructure strategies, compliance and marketplace participation are becoming increasingly important routes for biometric vendors seeking access to national identity programs and government digital transformation projects.

Article Topics

biometrics | certification | digital identity | MOSIP (Modular Open Source Identity Platform) | MOSIP compliant | Precise Biometrics