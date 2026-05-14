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Neurotechnology gains MOSIP system integrator status with compliant ABIS stack

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Neurotechnology gains MOSIP system integrator status with compliant ABIS stack
 

Biometric identification firm Neurotechnology has become an official MOSIP (Modular Open Source Identity Platform) System Integrator, becoming the first partner in the MOSIP ecosystem to offer MOSIP-compliant Automated Biometric Identification Systems (ABIS).

Neurotechnology’s MegaMatcher product line, which includes fingerprint, facial, voice, iris and palm print recognition, has been integrated into the MOSIP platform, expanding the open-source identity system’s biometric capabilities, the company announced on Thursday.

“Neurotechnology is the first partner in the MOSIP ecosystem to offer MOSIP-compliant ABIS, SDK and manual adjudication engines while also being onboarded as a System Integrator partner,” says Sanjith Sundaram, vice president of Partner Ecosystem at MOSIP. “This reflects the organization’s strong technical depth and commitment to supporting open, interoperable digital identity implementations.”

The Lithuania-based firm has already deployed its products in several MOSIP national ID pilot projects worldwide, according to the firm.

Neurotechnology first announced MOSIP integration and support for MegaMatcher SDK and MegaMatcher ABIS in 2022. The following year, the company participated in an ID credential issuance pilot in Madagascar, executed by MOSIP and the African island’s government.

​With its new system integrator status and MOSIP-compliant biometric products, the firm will be able to deploy complete MOSIP-based solutions. At the same time, the partnership will strengthen MOSIP’s offerings to governments.

“Today, biometric digital ID systems are a fundamental part of the global ID market – and having the capability to master them is crucial for optimal tuning of the biometric data workflow of the full system,” says Antonello Mincone, Neurotechnology’s business development director.

Neurotechnology has also collaborated with India’s Aadhaar digital ID program, which serves as the inspiration for MOSIP. The company provided biometric technology for duplicate checking and authentication.

In December last year, it won an authentication challenge focused on child fingerprints organized by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

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