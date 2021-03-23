Neurotechnology to provide biometric de-duplication software for India’s Aadhaar program

Consortium partners Neurotechnology and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) are among three biometric solution providers whose services have been selected by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) for the Aadhaar digital ID program.

The companies announced the deployment will include biometric technology for duplicate checking and authentication based on fingerprint, face and iris biometrics, and be used for the issuance and verification of unique identification numbers issued to all Indian citizens.

The duo will deploy and maintain the new de-duplication system powered by Neurotechnology’s multi-modal Automatic Biometric Identification Subsystem (ABIS), MegaMatcher, and biometric SDK technologies for fingerprint, face and iris recognition.

The de-duplication system is being deployed to ensure the accuracy and integrity of the biometric data in India’s existing database of 1.3 billion people, which could increase to over two billion people within the coming seven years, the announcement noted.

Antonello Mincone, Business Development Manager for Neurotechnology, said it was a pleasure deploying their services for the world’s biggest biometric ID project.

“It is, for us, a unique opportunity to prove the full range of capabilities, accuracy, speed and scalability of our multi-biometric identification system and SDK – all of which are enhanced in this project through our partnership with TCS, a leading software service provider,” said Mincone.

MegaMatcher 12.1 upgrades detailed

Neurotechnology is also touting the upgrades in the latest version of its turnkey ABIS solution MegaMatcher, including integrated support for NFIQ 2.0 fingerprint quality standards.

The upgraded ABIS also features multiple galleries, detection of anomalous matches, and new identity management and deduplication user experiences.

“At Neurotechnology we believe that reliability, efficiency and usability are the cornerstones of any biometric-based identity management solution,” said Denis Kacan, MegaMatcher ABIS product manager for Neurotechnology. “MegaMatcher ABIS has been used in many large projects around the world, and in working with customers and partners, we have gathered valuable feedback. We have incorporated this real-world, experiential knowledge into the major technological and usability improvements in version 12.1, enhancing the overall user experience of enrollment, identity management and deduplication as well as providing new administrative operations.”

