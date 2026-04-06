SecuGen advanced fingerprint biometrics device now available in MOSIP Marketplace

The Unity 20 MOSIP fingerprint biometric authentication device from SecuGen is now officially available from the MOSIP Marketplace, with confirmed compliance and certification to the organization’s SBI 2.0 L1 specifications.

SecuGen designed the Unity 20 MOSIP scanner for use in national digital identity systems, with Live Finger Detection for Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) to prevent spoofing and integrated secure processing and key storage. The scanner uses a FIPS 140-3 Level 3-compliant Foundational Trust Module (FTM) to encrypt biometric data at capture and store it within secure hardware.

The company has been building spoof defense and data protection capabilities into its Unity line of fingerprint authentication devices to meet the evolving requirements of national identity programs like Aadhaar, in addition to MOSIP, as VP of Engineering Dan Riley explained to Biometric Update in an interview at MOSIP Connect 2025 in Manila, Philippines.

The device also uses SecuGen’s U20-A fingerprint sensor and offers fast, consistent performance in high-volume environments, according to the announcement.

MOSIP Marketplace listing confirms the biometric authentication device’s conformance to MOSIP requirements for secure biometrics capture, encryption and interoperability. Certification for the marketplace is based on self-testing against criteria set by the organization.

“MOSIP’s compliance framework ensures high assurance for countries adopting digital identity solutions, with validations across standards, interfaces, and interoperability,” states Suraj Sivaraman, senior manager of the MOSIP Partner Ecosystem. “The SecuGen team worked rigorously with us to ensure these requirements were met.”

SecuGen Corporation CEO Won Lee says that the MOSIP Marketplace listing is an important milestone for the company. “It validates our commitment to delivering secure, reliable biometric solutions that meet the needs of governments and system integrators deploying large-scale digital identity programs.”

“We look forward to continued collaboration to strengthen compliance and support trusted digital identity solutions, building on SecuGen’s longstanding credibility in this space,” adds Sanjith Sundaram, VP of the MOSIP Partner Ecosystem.

SecuGen demonstrated the MOSIP version of its Unity 20 for ecosystem partners and government officials at this year’s MOSIP Connect in Rabat, Morocco.

Article Topics

biometrics | certification | digital identity | fingerprint biometrics | fingerprint scanners | MOSIP (Modular Open Source Identity Platform) | SecuGen