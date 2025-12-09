FB pixel

Goodix supplies touch and fingerprint biometrics for Samsung’s first multi‑folding smartphone

The Galaxy Z TriFold will cost more than $2,000
| Lu-Hai Liang
Samsung’s upcoming new smartphone is earning a lot of column inches as the most cutting-edge foldable phones fold not just once but twice. While the Korean company is not the first to release such a phone (Huawei holds that accolade with its tri-fold Mate XT), it does remain the world’s largest smartphone vendor.

Goodix Technology has revealed that its main and sub touchscreen controllers and side‑key capacitive fingerprint biometric sensor are installed in Samsung’s new Galaxy Z TriFold, the company’s first multi‑folding smartphone.

The Chinese company developed a customized touch solution to meet the technical demands of the device’s foldable 10‑inch display. The controller is designed to deliver high driving capability and strong resistance to display noise, supported by Goodix’s proprietary hardware sampling architecture and noise‑suppression algorithms to maintain a high signal‑to‑noise ratio.

Goodix says it also created a form‑adaptive touch algorithm that adjusts automatically depending on whether the device is folded or unfolded, improving touch accuracy and rejection across different modes.

The Galaxy Z TriFold additionally incorporates Goodix’s ultra‑narrow side‑key capacitive fingerprint biometric sensor, which measures 1.65mm in width and is designed to fit into the phone’s slim frame. The sensor supports biometric authentication in both folded and unfolded states.

Goodix said the collaboration reflects its continued investment in touch and biometric technologies for high‑end smartphones and emerging device form factors. Samsung’s Galaxy Z TriFold releases in its native Korea on December 12 before arriving in other markets. Reuters notes the phone will cost 3.59 million won in Korea, which is around $2,440.

Article Topics

