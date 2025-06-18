Neurotechnology announces new ABIS deal with React

Neurotechnology, a company that develops neural networks for biometric identification, has announced a new deal to supply its Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) to digital identification company React.

Spain-based React has integrated Neurotechnology’s MegaMatcher ABIS and MegaMatcher ID within three of its products for identity verification and digital payments, the firm said in a release published Thursday.

React’s ID Verifier, which scans physical documents and facial images for verification, will use Neurotechnology’s ABIS for identification checks, while the ID Pay feature will rely on it for identity verification and fraud prevention during payments and onboarding.

The React ID Wallet, which allows users to manage identities and digital documents, will integrate the ABIS to help verify the authenticity of stored data. In addition, the wallet app will incorporate passive and active liveness tests with the help of Neurotechnology’s Megamatcher ID product.

Neurotechnology has made several notable improvements to its products over the past few months. This includes the April release of the MegaMatcher Criminal Investigation 2025.1, a product that allows law enforcement agencies to manage criminal cases and analyze biometric evidence. The update includes improvements in latent print detection.

In December last year, the Vilnius, Lithuania-headquartered company’s latent fingerprint algorithm topped NIST’s Evaluation of Latent Friction Ridge Technology (ELFT) benchmark for accuracy.

Aside from MegaMatcher ABIS, Neurotechnology’s MegaMatcher product line is also made up of the MegaMatcher Criminal IDRS for biometric and biographic data capture and the SentiVeillance video surveillance system. The latter includes biometric facial identification, vehicle and pedestrian classification and tracking, as well as automatic license plate recognition (ALPR).

The video analytics product, which is used for both civil and commercial surveillance, was updated in March. The update included an upgraded face recognition algorithm, which ranked among the top in NIST FRTE and FATE evaluations, according to the company.

Also in March, Neurotechnology released a major update to the MegaMatcher ABIS, including multi-biometric algorithm upgrades, new features and system component upgrades.

Article Topics

ABIS | biometric identification | biometrics | identity verification | MegaMatcher | Neurotechnology | REACT-OnID