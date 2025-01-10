FB pixel

FBI seeks vendors for its Somalia ABIS

| Anthony Kimery
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services  |  Law Enforcement
FBI seeks vendors for its Somalia ABIS
 

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), through its Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) Division, has issued a Request for Information (RFI) to support the continued operation and maintenance of the Somalia Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS).

The Somalia ABIS initiative is part of a federal interagency-led effort that is designed to strengthen Somalia’s capacity for criminal justice and counterterrorism through advanced biometric identification technologies. The FBI aims to strengthen Somalia’s law enforcement capabilities, ensuring the region’s stability and security through enhanced biometric identification.

The initiative also reflects the federal government’s broader mission of leveraging advanced technology to address global security challenges.

The RFI outlines the requirements for vendors which can manage and enhance the Somalia ABIS, which is in a secure facility at Mogadishu’s Aden Adde International Airport.

With a database capacity of two million ten-print records and 50,000 latent records, the system plays a pivotal role in enabling the Somali Police Force (SPF) to efficiently identify individuals linked to criminal or terrorist activities. The database has been populated using electronic conversions of existing card-based records, ensuring streamlined operations through a backup server located at a secondary secure facility.

Since its inception, the Somalia ABIS has enabled SPF personnel to utilize advanced biometric tools for criminal and counterterrorism investigations. The system’s functionality extends to remote biometric enrollment and administrative workstations which require regular updates, maintenance, and training.

The RFI seeks vendors who can provide end-to-end support, including on-site assistance in Somalia, virtual troubleshooting, and quarterly in-person training for SPF personnel. Additional responsibilities include maintaining software and hardware licenses and integrating the ABIS with other biometric databases.

Vendors must demonstrate the ability to deploy and maintain biometric collection platforms that include advanced hardware and software systems. The required technology suite features live scan fingerprint scanners, document scanners, printers, and cameras, along with enrollment software capable of capturing, storing, and analyzing biometric data.

Responses to this RFI will be accepted through Friday, January 24th by 3:00 pm ET, and must comply with specified guidelines for submission format and content.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

ID.me bolsters board, Identiv names SVP

ID.me has appointed Brian Robins and William “Bill” Welch as independent members to its Board of Directors. Robins, GitLab CFO and…

 

GSA has Section 508 concerns, Idemia touts accessibility advantage for Login.gov

In an announcement noting its inclusion in a $194.5 million blanket purchase agreement (BPA) from the U.S. General Services Administration…

 

Updated Innovatrics ABIS algorithm takes back rank 1 in latent accuracy evaluation

An updated biometric algorithm for latent fingerprint identification from Innovatrics has landed at the top of the U.S. government’s Evaluation…

 

Mexican state biometric population registry sees high acceptance

The Mexican state of Veracruz is seeing high levels of interest from its population in the biometric version of the…

 

SSI plots a path to seamless travel with reusable digital credentials

The travel sector is becoming one of the busiest for biometrics and digital ID providers, with new trends and challenges…

 

Canadian court upholds Clearview biometric data ban

The Supreme Court of British Columbia dismissed a petition by Clearview AI to overturn an order of the Information and…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events