FBI seeks vendors for its Somalia ABIS

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), through its Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) Division, has issued a Request for Information (RFI) to support the continued operation and maintenance of the Somalia Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS).

The Somalia ABIS initiative is part of a federal interagency-led effort that is designed to strengthen Somalia’s capacity for criminal justice and counterterrorism through advanced biometric identification technologies. The FBI aims to strengthen Somalia’s law enforcement capabilities, ensuring the region’s stability and security through enhanced biometric identification.

The initiative also reflects the federal government’s broader mission of leveraging advanced technology to address global security challenges.

The RFI outlines the requirements for vendors which can manage and enhance the Somalia ABIS, which is in a secure facility at Mogadishu’s Aden Adde International Airport.

With a database capacity of two million ten-print records and 50,000 latent records, the system plays a pivotal role in enabling the Somali Police Force (SPF) to efficiently identify individuals linked to criminal or terrorist activities. The database has been populated using electronic conversions of existing card-based records, ensuring streamlined operations through a backup server located at a secondary secure facility.

Since its inception, the Somalia ABIS has enabled SPF personnel to utilize advanced biometric tools for criminal and counterterrorism investigations. The system’s functionality extends to remote biometric enrollment and administrative workstations which require regular updates, maintenance, and training.

The RFI seeks vendors who can provide end-to-end support, including on-site assistance in Somalia, virtual troubleshooting, and quarterly in-person training for SPF personnel. Additional responsibilities include maintaining software and hardware licenses and integrating the ABIS with other biometric databases.

Vendors must demonstrate the ability to deploy and maintain biometric collection platforms that include advanced hardware and software systems. The required technology suite features live scan fingerprint scanners, document scanners, printers, and cameras, along with enrollment software capable of capturing, storing, and analyzing biometric data.

Responses to this RFI will be accepted through Friday, January 24th by 3:00 pm ET, and must comply with specified guidelines for submission format and content.

Article Topics

ABIS | biometric identification | biometrics | FBI | law enforcement | RFI | tender | U.S. Government