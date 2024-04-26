FB pixel

Fusion Technology wins $159.8M contract for FBI’s CJIS

| Bianca Gonzalez
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services  |  Law Enforcement
Fusion Technology (Fusion), an IT provider for U.S. government services, has been awarded a $159.8 million five-year contract with the FBI for its Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS).

With the Agility with SAFe Teams (FAST) Law Enforcement Support Services contract, Agile practitioners will support the FBI in the development of systems like the National Data Exchange, an investigative tool for agencies to search, analyze, and share criminal justice information. The Law Enforcement Online System will facilitate information sharing between local, state, tribal, federal, and international criminal justice agencies.

A series of Crime Data apps will facilitate the generation of statistics for law enforcement, while the Law Enforcement Enterprise Portal will give agencies one central location to access all services.

“We are excited to leverage our 17-year commitment to CJIS and the West Virginia GovCon community to establish an innovative, fully remote, national program of software developers, product owners and scrum masters,” says Fusion CEO Tom Morris.

“This is a transformative contract award for Fusion. We look forward to our continued growth across the National Security Sphere” says Eli Hammerman, CGO for Fusion.

The U.S. government may soon upgrade to biometric criminal-booking software, updating a call for vendor input at the end of last year.

Article Topics

