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SecuGen’s MOSIP-certified fingerprint devices ready for commercial deployments

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Fingerprint Recognition  |  Trade Notes
SecuGen’s MOSIP-certified fingerprint devices ready for commercial deployments
 

SecuGen Corporation has announced that its Unity 20 MOSIP-certified fingerprint scanner is now commercially available and ready for use in large scale digital ID projects.

Earlier listed on the MOSIP Marketplace, the device can now be deployed for identity authentication even under the most difficult conditions in real world digital ID initiatives. It fully complies with MOSIP SBI 2.0 L1 specifications and offers interoperable biometric authentication that works in humid or dusty environments.

The company’s Vice President of Engineering, Dan Riley, noted that the commercial launch of the Unity 20 MOSIP follows a period of development and collaboration. “We’ve built a fully integrated, secure, and field-ready device that customers can deploy with confidence in demanding environments,” he said.

Jeff Brown, SecuGen’s Vice President for sales, emphasized the durability of the technology behind the device. “Our customers want a device that’s tough, accurate, and affordable—and they want it from a brand they trust. The Unity 20 MOSIP delivers exactly that. It’s built for the realities of national ID programs, where every day brings new challenges and every enrollment must succeed.”

Beyond its rugged build, the Unity 20 offers fast and consistent performance across different operations, high quality fingerprint capture, and an affordable AND easy-to-deploy design. With this device, SecuGen aims to support ongoing digital public infrastructure (DPI) projects in countries pursuing their digital transformation goals.

The SecuGen Unity 20 is a compact and durable fingerprint scanner built to handle the wear and tear of daily use in registration centers, mobile enrollment kits, and government offices.

According to the company, it captures high resolution fingerprint images quickly, reducing waiting times for people signing up for national ID systems. The device is also built with anti-spoofing technology that can detect fake fingerprints, thereby adding an extra layer of security.

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