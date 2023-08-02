IDNow, Veridas, Vouched, AuthenticID, SQR Group announce certifications

As cybercrime and ID fraud rates continue to become more prevalent, IDnow and other digital ID companies including Vouched, AuthenticID, Veridas and SQR Group are demonstrating security through third-party certifications.

IDnow gets PVID, ISO 27001 certification

European digital identity proofing platform provider IDnow Group was approved by the National Agency for the Security of Information Systems (ANSSI) to receive the remote identity verification “PVID” certification on the “substantial” level for its identity proofing and e-signature services.

While eIDAS establishes European standards for security that meet the equivalence of face-to-face verification, PVID implements the same standard but for digital onboarding for financial services in France. This makes France the first country in the EU to have an established, effective policy for remote ID verification, the company argues. IDnow is the second private company to obtain the certification.

IDnow also received the ISO 27001 certification for all of its entities. The certification demonstrates that a business has an established information security management system that keeps data secure and manages risk, giving it particular value for companies handling biometrics and personally identifiable information. The certification “marks a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering the most secure identity verification solutions to our customers and partners,” says Armin Bauer, IDnow co-founder and chief technology and security officer in a release.

Vouched and AuthenticID receive ISO 27001 certifications

Vouched, an AI-powered identity platform, announced it received the accreditation for the fourth consecutive year. The certification demonstrates the company’s “unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance for our valued customers,” says John Baird, co-founder and CEO of Vouched, in a company statement.

AuthenticID has received the ISO 27001 certification for the sixth straight year, along with the SOC 2 Type II recertification. The company achieved “both complementary SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001’s standards certification for three years running,” demonstrating that “its business process has the tools and controls in place to strengthen the organization across the three pillars of cyber security: people, processes and technology through independent third party audits,” comments Chris Borkenhagen, AuthenticID’s ISO and Chief Digital Officer.

Veridas face biometrics interface gets LenelS2 factory certification

Spanish digital ID company Veridas has received the LenelS2 factory certification, which validates the functionality of the company’s Facial Biometrics Access Control interface to the OnGuard access control system. The company also joined the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program, according to an announcement.

The access control system allowed visitors and employees to self-register remotely or at a reception desk by capturing their ID card and a photo of themselves. Once the system verifies a user’s identity, it generates a non-transferable biometric access credential. The individual then presents their identity at the Veridas terminal, which can authenticate them in less than a second and then grant access.

“With remote enrollment and facial access, no human intervention or physical credentials are needed,” says Eduardo Azanza, Veridas CEO. “We are thrilled with this strong alliance and look forward to seeing the breakthrough opportunities it provides to organizations.”

SQR Group certified to UK DIATF

SQR Group Ltd has been certified to the UKs Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF) as an Identity Services Provider (IDSP) and Attributes Service Provider (ASP) to give customers confidence in the quality of their digital identity services.

The certification follows an assessment by BSI Group.

The company’s technology tokenizes user’s verified face biometrics to secure on- and offline identity verification.

“Trust is imperative within the digital ID ecosystem, given the sensitive nature of the data collected, managed and stored, so achieving certification on the Trust Framework was an absolute non-negotiable for us,” says SQR Group CEO Shelley Langan-Newton. “Clients can be assured of trust at every touchpoint with SQR.”

