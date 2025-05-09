Daon announces digital IDV partnerships with DigitalFI and CallMiner

Daon is forming a strategic partnership with DigitalFI to build tailored identity verification solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, and another with CallMiner to combine IDV with AI-powered conversation analytics.

Digital.FI provides digital transformation solutions for financial institutions, with the collaboration with Daon bringing enterprise-level identity continuity to small and mid-sized financial institutions.

“Identity Continuity is a core principle at Daon that transforms how people interact with their financial providers,” says Tom Grissen, CEO of Daon. “Through this partnership with Digital.FI, we’re democratizing access to enterprise-grade identity solutions that were previously out of reach for many.”

Daon’s Identity Continuity offers identity verification to multi-factor authentication to recovery in a “unified, lifelong digital identity” so that smaller organizations can receive the same level of security and convenience usually reserved for industry giants, according to the company.

“Our long-standing partnership with Daon revolutionizes identity access, empowering even the smallest credit unions to rival industry giants,” said John Kersse, COO of Digital.FI. “Prepare to witness unprecedented competition as we at Digital.FI bring best-of-breed solutions to the forefront.”

The partnership will see Daon collaborating with Digital.FI to tailor enterprise solutions, rather than simply providing the technology, to suit the needs of each entity, according to a statement.

Daon has also strategically partnered with CallMiner, a provider of conversation intelligence for customer experience. The tie-up brings Daon’s fraud protection to CallMiner’s conversation intelligence abilities, adding biometric identity verification and authentication alongside deepfake and liveness detection capabilities.

Daon’s real-time voice analysis and biometric identifiers can flag fraudulent calls since deepfakes include imitating real voices using AI. CallMiner’s platform captures and analyses customer interactions across all channels, transforming unstructured data into actionable insights, according to the Massachusetts-based, U.S. company.

The partnership allows organizations to transform contact centers from cost centers into strategic assets, according to a statement. “Daon’s identity authentication and fraud prevention solutions represent the best in the industry, helping to expand the value of the CallMiner platform,” said Scott Kendrick, SVP of Strategy at CallMiner.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometrics | Daon | digital identity | enterprise | fraud prevention | identity verification