FB pixel

Daon announces digital IDV partnerships with DigitalFI and CallMiner

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services  |  Voice Biometrics
Daon announces digital IDV partnerships with DigitalFI and CallMiner
 

Daon is forming a strategic partnership with DigitalFI to build tailored identity verification solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, and another with CallMiner to combine IDV with AI-powered conversation analytics.

Digital.FI provides digital transformation solutions for financial institutions, with the collaboration with Daon bringing enterprise-level identity continuity to small and mid-sized financial institutions.

“Identity Continuity is a core principle at Daon that transforms how people interact with their financial providers,” says Tom Grissen, CEO of Daon. “Through this partnership with Digital.FI, we’re democratizing access to enterprise-grade identity solutions that were previously out of reach for many.”

Daon’s Identity Continuity offers identity verification to multi-factor authentication to recovery in a “unified, lifelong digital identity” so that smaller organizations can receive the same level of security and convenience usually reserved for industry giants, according to the company.

“Our long-standing partnership with Daon revolutionizes identity access, empowering even the smallest credit unions to rival industry giants,” said John Kersse, COO of Digital.FI. “Prepare to witness unprecedented competition as we at Digital.FI bring best-of-breed solutions to the forefront.”

The partnership will see Daon collaborating with Digital.FI to tailor enterprise solutions, rather than simply providing the technology, to suit the needs of each entity, according to a statement.

Daon has also strategically partnered with CallMiner, a provider of conversation intelligence for customer experience. The tie-up brings Daon’s fraud protection to CallMiner’s conversation intelligence abilities, adding biometric identity verification and authentication alongside deepfake and liveness detection capabilities.

Daon’s real-time voice analysis and biometric identifiers can flag fraudulent calls since deepfakes include imitating real voices using AI. CallMiner’s platform captures and analyses customer interactions across all channels, transforming unstructured data into actionable insights, according to the Massachusetts-based, U.S. company.

The partnership allows organizations to transform contact centers from cost centers into strategic assets, according to a statement. “Daon’s identity authentication and fraud prevention solutions represent the best in the industry, helping to expand the value of the CallMiner platform,” said Scott Kendrick, SVP of Strategy at CallMiner.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

EUDI Wallet issuance is transformative opportunity for banks: Mobey Forum

The financial industry is currently preparing for the introduction of the European Union Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet. While the digital…

 

France simplifies mobile driving license management in digital ID app

The French government is simplifying the procedure to add a digital driving license to the France Identité application, a platform…

 

Biometrics providers respond to evolving market: Precise, IDNow, Hypr

Precise Biometrics is rebranding multiple business areas to align them under the Precise name throughout 2025 in what the company…

 

Mitek: quarterlies, annuals, SEC actions

May 9, 2025 — Revenues were up 11 percent for Mitek in the second quarter of 2025, reaching $51.9 million,…

 

ADVP advocates for digital ID firms stuck between big tech and govt wallets

The Association of Digital Verification Professionals (ADVP) flies a little under the radar. The UK trade association has members who…

 

Somalia unveils DPI tools for biometric verification, ID issuance and service access

Three foundational digital public infrastructure systems have been introduced by Somalia’s National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) and federal government…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events