Daon expanding in Japan thanks to Elements deal

Daon is expanding its footprint in Japan thanks to a deal with the country’s biometric authentication provider Elements Inc., the owner of KYC provider Liquid Inc.

The digital identity and authentication firm’s new move comes after Elements acquired majority ownership in eKYC and authentication services platform Polarify, a joint venture between Daon, SMFG/SMBC and NTT Data. The acquisition has given Elements the No.1 market share in identity authentication in Japan, reaching over 550 organizations and 120 million transactions.

Daon has provided core identity technology for Polarify and will continue to work with Elements as a strategic partner. As part of the collaboration, the firm will work with Liquid on developing authentication services in Japan through its Daon TrustX identity orchestration and workflow SaaS platform.

“Our partnership with Elements allows Daon to expand the reach of our technology into one of the world’s most dynamic markets,” says Tom Grissen, CEO of Daon.

Daon has recently joined Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate program to grow the market reach of its identity verification and multi-factor biometric authentication. The firm has also been building up its deepfake detection tools, including a patented synthetic voice detection.

