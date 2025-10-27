Jumio joins surging market for reusable digital identity with selfie biometrics

Biometric software launches and network partnerships signal the arrival of reusable digital identity bound and sometimes authenticated with selfie biometrics as a real option for businesses and consumers. Jumio, Persona and Sumsub are each joining a growing market with ways to make trusted transactions easier by avoiding repetition. The transition towards reusable digital identity will play a major role in the evolution of the $20 billion identity verification services market between now and 2030, according to a recent Goode Intelligence forecast.

An explanation from Dock goes beyond the conceptual basics to describe how JSON credentials containing cryptographic proofs can deliver a range of benefits to all sides in a wide variety of interactions. Luciditi and Yoti completed a digital identity interoperability agreement in the UK for age verification earlier this month. And the complex dance between collaborators and competitors continues to draw new entrants.

Jumio launches instant re-verification tool

Jumio has launched new software to deliver reusable digital identity backed by face biometrics to trusted users for instant recognition and identity re-verification.

The new selfie.DONE can be used for fast onboarding and subsequent user authentication. For organizations, it can help increase completion rates and reduce operational costs, according to a company announcement.

The selfie biometrics process includes liveness detection, fraud pattern recognition and connection risk analysis delivered in real-time, Jumio says. It also makes use of the Jumio Identity Graph to harness cross-customer and cross-industry identity intelligence from legitimate and fraudulent transactions on a global scale.

“While the market has been exploring reusable identity, most solutions still depend on revalidating stored credentials limited to an individual customer’s silo, which dramatically limits their effectiveness,” says Bala Kumar, chief product and technology officer at Jumio. “selfie.DONE changes that. By drawing on the continually growing volume of real identity intelligence across the Jumio Identity Graph, we can instantly recognize and re-verify legitimate users globally – reducing friction for trusted customers without compromising security or privacy.”

Jumio says its centralized and audited security framework includes compliance with the ISO/IEC 30107-3 standard for biometric presentation attack detection (PAD) based on iBeta’s Level 2, as well as ISO 27001, SOC2 Type II, Europe’s GDPR and Brazil’s LGPD.

The reusable identity is reaching the market first in Brazil ahead of a broader global rollout. Brazilian users can verify their selfie biometrics against the Cadastro de Pessoas Físicas (CPF) number.

“The Brazilian market has been asking for a solution like selfie.DONE, which makes it the ideal location for its launch,” says Samer Atassi, VP of Latin America at Jumio. “Demand for lower-friction onboarding is especially strong in Brazil’s gaming and fintech sectors, and our strong footprint in these industries will enable us to quickly deploy the solution to millions of users across the country. On top of this, Brazilian consumers have become accustomed to using their CPF for identity verification, which will minimize the need for end-user education.”

Persona enables enterprise data-sharing networks

Persona is also addressing the market for reusable digital identity with new tool for enterprises to build and manage data-sharing networks.

Persona Connect was launched at Money20/20 USA, where it makes its debut this week. The software serves as the rails for the secure exchange of personally identifiable information (PII) and KYC data. This secure exchange of data reduces friction for users while reducing duplicate checks and overhead spent on regulatory compliance.

The company shares that it sees abandonment rates of between 25 and 35 percent for KYC flows in which users are asked to scan an ID and capture selfie biometrics. Connect replaces those flows with shared PII including a government ID and selfie, verification results or both.

Organizations can form secure networks allowing user to consent and then share verified KYC and KYB data with an explicit opt-in. The company suggests Persona Connect can be used to create networks between crypto partners, crypto and traditional financial services and across marketplaces.

Recent guidance from FinCEN suggests AML controls should be strengthened by information-sharing between financial institutions, Persona notes. FinCEN has been edging that way for years, and the Brookings Institute responded last year by arguing that portable digital ID is the way to avoid tightening AML controls resulting in an ever-increasing burden of friction for users and cost for businesses without a commensurate reduction in money laundering.

“We believe the future of identity is collaborative,” says Rick Song, CEO and co-founder of Persona. “Verification shouldn’t be a roadblock, it should be a shared foundation that lets industries move faster while protecting users and staying compliant. With Connect, we’re giving organizations the rails to build and own secure, consent-driven data-sharing networks tailored to their needs.”

The company says customers in crypto like BitGo and CoinFlow will be among the first to use Persona Connect.

Sumsub brings Web2 trust to Web3 reputations

A partnership between Sumsub and Binance’s BNB Attestation Service (BAS) allows users to create reusable on-chain attestations for Web3 applications from verified Web2 credentials.

BNB is Binance Coin, and the BAS is the native verification and reputation layer of BNB Chain.

Sumsub says bridging Web2 trust models and Web3 reputation systems strengthens the foundation’s ecosystem, protecting against sybil risks, which come with the control of too many wallets by a single user.

“This partnership marks an exciting, key step in expanding our attestation registry across the BNB Chain. Working with Sumsub allows us to bring trusted Web2 credentials directly into DeFi, RWA, and airdrop use cases,” says Annie Lee, founder of the BNB Attestation Service. “By enabling reusable verification credentials, we’re giving users faster access while ensuring a safe and scalable Web3 ecosystem.”

Customer pre-verification and secure document storage are provided by Sumsub ID, which is part of the reusable digital identity product suite launched by the company in March. Sumsub ID onboarding consists of email verification, verified document storage and a liveness check with selfie biometrics.

Article Topics

digital ID | Dock | face biometrics | Jumio | Persona | reusable digital ID | selfie biometrics | Sumsub