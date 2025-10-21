Jumio leads latest PAD assessments from iBeta with Level 2 compliance

Jumio’s proprietary biometric presentation attack detection (PAD) technology has been confirmed compliant with the ISO/IEC 30107-3 standard in a test to iBeta Quality Assurance’s Level 2.

Level 2 presentation attacks are those carried out with advanced biometrics spoofing tools like printed photos, screen displays and masks.

Jumio’s Liveness Premium uses randomized color sequences to confirm the presence of a real human in real-time, according to the announcement.

The confirmation letter from iBeta specifies that Jumio’s PAD SDK v5.11.0(1) was tested on an iPhone 14 Pro Max running iOS 17.5.

“Liveness detection sits at the core of trust in digital identity, and passing iBeta Level 2 testing validates that our in-house technology can withstand the most advanced forms of spoofing, from deepfakes to injection attacks,” says Bala Kumar, chief product and technology officer at Jumio. “This achievement reinforces our commitment to staying ahead of evolving fraud. It isn’t just about compliance — it’s about giving our customers confidence that Jumio’s innovation sets the standard for secure, real-world authentication.”

Identy and Brazilian fintech Qi Caas have each confirmed Level 2 compliance, for their Face SDK and Qi Tech FaceRecon PAD technologies, respectively.

iBeta has also confirmed the Level 1 PAD compliance of Mexico-based Nubarium’s biometric liveness detection software and CyberLink’s FaceMe SDK, the latter four years after its core FaceMe software passed the same evaluation.

