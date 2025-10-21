FB pixel

Jumio leads latest PAD assessments from iBeta with Level 2 compliance

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Liveness Detection
Jumio leads latest PAD assessments from iBeta with Level 2 compliance
 

Jumio’s proprietary biometric presentation attack detection (PAD) technology has been confirmed compliant with the ISO/IEC 30107-3 standard in a test to iBeta Quality Assurance’s Level 2.

Level 2 presentation attacks are those carried out with advanced biometrics spoofing tools like printed photos, screen displays and masks.

Jumio’s Liveness Premium uses randomized color sequences to confirm the presence of a real human in real-time, according to the announcement.

The confirmation letter from iBeta specifies that Jumio’s PAD SDK v5.11.0(1) was tested on an iPhone 14 Pro Max running iOS 17.5.

“Liveness detection sits at the core of trust in digital identity, and passing iBeta Level 2 testing validates that our in-house technology can withstand the most advanced forms of spoofing, from deepfakes to injection attacks,” says Bala Kumar, chief product and technology officer at Jumio. “This achievement reinforces our commitment to staying ahead of evolving fraud. It isn’t just about compliance — it’s about giving our customers confidence that Jumio’s innovation sets the standard for secure, real-world authentication.”

Identy and Brazilian fintech Qi Caas have each confirmed Level 2 compliance, for their Face SDK and Qi Tech FaceRecon PAD technologies, respectively.

iBeta has also confirmed the Level 1 PAD compliance of Mexico-based Nubarium’s biometric liveness detection software and CyberLink’s FaceMe SDK, the latter four years after its core FaceMe software passed the same evaluation.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

First Westminster debate on UK digital ID undermined by lack of data, listening

The UK government’s plan to introduce a national digital ID and require its verification for all employment was debated by…

 

Unissey upgrades biometric IAD certification from CLR Labs to High Level

Biometric injection attack detection (IAD) technology for web environments from Unissey has received High-Level certification against the CEN/TS 18099 standard…

 

Pindrop partnership brings deepfake fraud detection capabilities to Webex

Pindrop has announced a strategic partnership with Webex by Cisco, which provides collaboration technologies for customer and employee experiences via…

 

Aurigin.ai integration to boost audio analysis for deepfake detection collaboration

Aurigin.ai has announced an integration with the Deepfakes Analysis Unit (DAU) at India’s Misinformation Combat Alliance (MCA), aimed at strengthening…

 

Vietnam wants all citizens served on digital platforms by 2026

Vietnam is targeting 100 percent digital ID and government service access by 2026. The ambitious goal comes as the country’s…

 

Idemia brings biometrics expertise to Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation

Idemia Public Security has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with SAMI Advanced Electronics, a regional leader in Saudi Arabia’s electronics…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events