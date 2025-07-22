FB pixel

Union Biometrics’ face liveness detection for access control certified by K-Mark

| Lu-Hai Liang
Union Biometrics has obtained K-Mark certification for its presentation attack detection (PAD) face identification access control system that utilizes infrared technology. 

Union Biometrics’ access control system applies technology that can detect forged face biometrics – that use photos, videos, 3D masks and more – by employing infrared rays and modifying their intensity during facial authentication. 

“While non-contact facial recognition technology is recognized for its convenience, there are security concerns about fake faces,” said a company official quoted by Venture Square. “Through this K-Mark certification, we have officially received recognition for our infrared-based fake face detection technology.” 

Granted by the Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL) under the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy following strict examinations, the K-Mark certification is a product certification system for software products and services and the safety of electronic devices. 

Union Biometric’s UBio Alpeta, the company’s integrated security solution, is integrated with the access control system to provide features such as attendance management, food management and visitor management. UBio Alpeta is software quality certified GS Grade 1. 

Union Biometrics’ biometric authentication terminal UBio-X LiveGuard passed a test of fingerprint spoof protection by the Korea Internet and Security Agency (KISA). The company has been awarded first-class certification for the PAD system, according to the June announcement.

Yasuda, a Japanese conglomerate, recently secured a five percent stake in Union Biometrics for “simple investment purposes.” 

