Luciditi and Yoti expand digital ID wallet network for interoperable age verification

Luciditi and Yoti have announced a digital identity interoperability agreement that creates a network of 7 million users across the UK. The collaboration also includes the Post Office and Lloyds Bank.

The partners have agreed to work together to grow a network of interoperable digital ID wallets businesses can use for age verification either online or in-person.

Reusable digital identity verification represents a global market opportunity forecast at $11.4 billion by 2030, according to UK-based analyst Goode Intelligence.

The mutual recognition means that four digital ID wallets certified to the UK’s Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF) – Yoti, Post Office EasyID, Lloyds Bank Smart ID and Luciditi – can be used for age verification with a large network of business online and in person, according to the announcement.

“This UK network is a major step towards a future where digital identity works across businesses, providers and platforms,” says Luciditi CEO and Co-founder Ian Moody in the announcement. “We’re excited to play a part in creating a new network through interoperability and welcome other providers joining in future as the demand for connected, secure age and identity solutions grows in the UK.”

Luciditi was the first in the UK to issue digital PASS credentials with an update to its digital identity app in April.

“Interoperability is the next frontier for digital ID wallets,” says Yoti CEO Robin Tombs. “Joining forces with Luciditi demonstrates our commitment to building an open, collaborative ecosystem where people are in control of their identity, no matter which provider they choose. Digital ID wallets only maximise the benefits to individuals and businesses when they are networked as widely as possible.”

Tombs foreshadowed the announcement of a reusable age token becoming interoperable between providers when he noted in a comment on LinkedIn that Ofcom could enable reusable credentials by clarifying the minimum standard last Friday.

