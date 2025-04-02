FB pixel

Luciditi Smart Wallet app update integrates latest proof of age standard

First firm to issue PASS credentials offers in-person age assurance ahead of new UK laws
| Joel R. McConvey
Luciditi has announced what it calls a “major update” to its smart wallet app, according to a release. The update integrates version 5.1 of the digital proof of age standards scheme (PASS).

The UK biometrics and digital identity firm was the first issuer of PASS credentials in 2023 with support for the PASS 5.0 standard. Per the release, the souped-up version “enables seamless in-person digital verification of age-related digital PASS credentials across diverse scenarios, including supermarkets, convenience stores, pubs and clubs.”

Businesses throughout the UK have been provided with ‘acceptor verification’ software to add proof-of-age compatibility to their systems. A standalone verifier app will also be available.

The firm says the update to its wallet was spurred by legislative changes, specifically to the Data (Use and Access) Bill and updates to secondary legislation in the Mandatory Licensing Conditions for the sale of alcohol. The thrust is that forthcoming regulations will enable UK drinkers to prove age with digital IDs by Christmas 2025, and Luciditi’s wallet is ready to host the latest and greatest PASS credentials.

Luciditi CTO Philip Young says that with the update, “Luciditi cements its position as a trailblazer in interoperable digital identity solutions, driving innovation and simplifying life for consumers worldwide.”

Luciditi goes to Amsterdam to talk age assurance standards

As age assurance becomes an issue of global concern, Luciditi is firmly in the conversation. The company is participating in Australia’s first-of-its-kind Age Assurance Technology Trial, run in conjunction with the Age Check Certification Scheme (ACCS). It is also a sponsor of the upcoming Global Age Assurance Standards Summit in Amsterdam – also in partnership with ACCS.

It promises to showcase how its tech enables users to verify their age with a single tap in the Luciditi app.

