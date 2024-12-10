FB pixel

UK digital age assurance receives support from stakeholders: Reports

| Masha Borak
UK’s attempts to legalize digital age assurance technology are likely to be successful, according to media reports.

In January, the government published a consultation proposing amendments to the Licensing Act 2003 to allow the use of digital identities and age assurance technology in proving customers’ age when purchasing alcohol. While the consultation is officially still under analysis, the proposal has received support, according to The Times.

Respondents to the consultation have also backed the UK government’s plan to certify digital identity service providers under the UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF).

The move to legalize digital age assurance is part of a broader government plan to introduce digital IDs that could be used for accessing public services, paying taxes, opening bank accounts and more.

In October, the UK government introduced the Data (Use and Access) Bill into Parliament, paving the way towards digital verification and digital identities. The move could boost the UK economy by £4.3 billion (US$5.4 billion) over the next decade.

The government has stressed that the digital identity schemes will be voluntary. Initiatives to introduce national identification have previously faced public resistance with digital rights groups warning of potential encroachment on civil liberties. Keir Starmer’s Labor government has publicly ruled out the introduction of ID cards despite calls from former Prime Minister Tony Blair to introduce a comprehensive government digital ID program.

The UK’s Technology Secretary Peter Kyle has been avoiding arguments about civil liberties and focusing on spreading the message of simplifying access to government services through different digital identity initiatives, The Times notes.

In November, the government launched a digital veteran card while the  UK’s Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) has promised a mobile driving license (mDL) next year. The newly opened Office for Digital Identities and Attributes, in charge of DIATF certification, has recently announced it will continue launching more use cases for digital identification.

