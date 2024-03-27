Au10tix expands digital ID solution with automated and secure verification process

As every industry transitions to digital identity, Au10tix has added new features to its digital identity verification and management platform. The suite of digital ID software, which the company refers to as an identity verification hub, automates the verification process, reducing the potential for errors and saving time.

The platform supports various forms of identification, including physical IDs like passports and driver’s licenses, digital IDs, and electronic IDs with verifiable credentials, according to a company announcement. This flexibility is essential for use in different geographical regions with varying forms of identification.

According to Au10tix, the digital identity platform improves the onboarding process for customers in the financial services and e-commerce industries. The automated verification process speeds up the process and enhances its accuracy.

“Our Digital ID solution empowers businesses to embrace the global shift to digital identity with confidence,” says Dan Yerushalmi, CEO of Au10tix. “It combines unparalleled accuracy and global reach with robust security measures to streamline onboarding and minimize fraud risk, all while addressing the diverse array of global ID formats.”

To ensure high levels of security, Au10tix’ software utilizes cryptographic signatures to validate digital IDs and prevent tampering. With efficient data extraction from digital documents, accuracy, efficiency, and compliance are maintained across all platforms.

Furthermore, cross-checking personal identifiable information (PII) against government databases adds an extra layer of authenticity and security.

The Aadhaar initiative in India has showcased the potential of digital identification in reaching a large population, even in the face of privacy and data security challenges. According to a report from Au10tix, the Aadhaar system has successfully reduced government fraud by $9 billion over a span of 5 years.

Additionally, Au10tix highlights the adaptability of its solution to various legal and regulatory frameworks through the implementation of government databases in countries like India and Brazil.

The platform utilizes data discrepancy comparison to enhance security by identifying potential fraud.

This advanced technology cross-references user-provided data against multiple sources to identify any inconsistencies. The platform implements a multi-level fraud detection mechanism, incorporating various checks at each verification stage.

Au10tix recently announced the successful completion of its portfolio restructuring initiative, which aimed at consolidating its four distinct product suites. The objectives of this initiative were to further enhance the overall customer experience and simplify the organization’s decision-making processes.

AU10TIX | digital ID | document verification | identity verification | onboarding