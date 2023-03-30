Intellicheck provides digital ID checks to prevent fraud at auto dealerships across the US

Intellicheck has struck a deal with DealerShop to offer its member shops across the U.S. fraud protection through secure customer onboarding and digital identity checks.

DealerShop is a distributor with more than 2,000 members among auto dealerships and 300 more body shops.

Intellicheck provides ID document validation, and selfie biometrics for remote customer onboarding. Fraud losses related to illegally obtained personal identity information used to obtain financing approval for auto purchases or service have increased significantly, according to the announcement.

“By partnering with Intellicheck, we can enable our members to take advantage of their superior technology that limits fraud quickly, easily, and effectively,” says DealerShop, Inc. CEO and President Bill Gryzenia. “At the same time, it allows our members to build on their commitment to the safety of the communities they call home. Preventing fraudsters from victimizing friends and neighbors underscores that commitment.”

“We are excited to partner with DealerShop, Inc. to offer its members the benefits of identity fraud prevention that are currently being realized by the auto dealers we are working with across the country,” says Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis. “Auto dealers and collision centers that use our innovative technology solutions provide customers with an advanced customer onboarding process that features a rapid, frictionless customer identity experience while making certain that fraudsters will not be successful.”

Lewis also claims that Intellicheck has saved $65 million for its automobile dealer clients in the first two months of 2023 with its fraud prevention technologies.

The company recently reported gains in cloud identity verification over the past year in its 2022 financial results.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | document verification | face biometrics | fraud prevention | identity verification | Intellicheck | onboarding | selfie biometrics