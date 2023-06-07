Au10tix restructures fraud protection, digital ID portfolio to simplify customer choices

Identity intelligence company Au10tix has completed its portfolio restructuring, which culminated in the relaunch of its Instinct offering as Serial Fraud Monitor.

The strategic move, which began in May, aims to align with market trends and better serve both existing and new clients.

By consolidating its offerings into four distinct product suites, Au10tix aims to enhance the customer experience and simplify business decision-making.

“We are thrilled to unveil our revitalized product portfolio, marking a new chapter in our identity journey,” comments Au10tix’s new CEO Dan Yerushalmi, who joined the company in January.

“This transformation represents our continued commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to our valued customers.”

The four product suites include four software tools: Identity Verification Suite, Serial Fraud Monitor, Reusable Digital ID, and the Au10tix Platform.

The first of these suites – Identity Verification Suite — offers businesses comprehensive solutions for ID verification, age and address verification, voice and video biometric-based consent and AML compliance.

The Serial Fraud Monitor suite, on the other hand, relies on advanced neural network technology to provide real-time protection against sophisticated identity fraud, including swarm attacks and synthetic fraud.

With Reusable Digital ID, a product released in collaboration with Microsoft, organizations can streamline identity verification processes, automate workflows and enhance data security through verifiable credentials and advanced liveness detection.

Finally, the Au10tix Platform provides businesses with seamless integration, remote onboarding capabilities, workflow orchestration, and rule definition, offering a customizable solution for efficient and secure identity management.

“Our holistic identity management solution also promises to safeguard businesses and customers against the most sophisticated identity fraud, both now and in the future,” concludes Yerushalmi.

Au10tix’s new product portfolio is being showcased at Money20/20 Europe, an event taking place between Tuesday and Thursday in Amsterdam.

The news comes weeks after the company revealed that its identity verification software prevented $1.3 billion in fraud attacks against businesses in the first quarter of 2023.

Article Topics

AU10TIX | biometric liveness detection | biometrics | digital identity | fraud prevention | identity verification | reusable identity