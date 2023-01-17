New CEOs appointed at 3 biometrics providers

Half a dozen companies in the biometrics and digital ID business have recently announced the coming on board of top-level executives or board members as part of their plans to meet set business growth goals.

Au10tix, Sift hire new CEOs to drive growth

Israel-based identity verification firm Au10tix has appointed Dan Yerushalmi as its new chief executive officer to replace former CEO, Carey O’Connor. So has digital trust and safety solutions provider Sift, according to announcements from both companies.

The new Au10tix CEO comes in with many years of experience in the security, digital banking and telecommunications industries. He will use that expertise to drive the ID verification provider’s global growth and tech development.

“In a world where ‘automation’ is actually enhanced by human ‘experts’ most of the time, Au10tix stands out with its level of full-process automation and the richness of its fraud and risk output detection,” Yerushalmi comments.

“This wins Au10tix new clients, creates compelling ROI, and is greatly appreciated by regulators. Being a global player with clients on five continents brings massive opportunity for continued growth and inspires me to take Au10tix to the next level.”

Yerushalmi, named among the 100 most influential CIOs (chief information officers) in the world by the digital tech publication CIO magazine in 2016, joins Au10tix from cybersecurity firm Check Point Software Technologies. He has held executive roles in other companies, including Leumi Bank and Amdocs.

“Dan brings a significant boost to Au10tix. His experience and extensive knowledge in strategy, operations and sales make him the right person for the company as we expand activity and increase personnel globally,” says Au10tix Chairman Ron Atzmon.

“The Au10tix team and I would like to thank Carey for her contribution to the company and wish her best of luck in her future endeavors.”

Kris Nagel, the new CEO of Sift, on the other hand, comes in with over 30 years of experience, having recently served as chief operating officer at Ping Identity.

“Now is the perfect time in Sift’s journey to bring in a proven leader who deeply understands enterprise sales, can empathize with customers, and build on the incredible culture we have today,” says Jason Tan, Sift’s founder and executive chairman of the board. “Kris is a one-of-kind hire, and we see a bright future with him at the helm.”

Nagel echoes Tan’s thoughts and adds that for the internet to work for businesses and consumers, there must be a foundation of trust.

“Sift set the standard for establishing trust between business and consumers more than a decade ago when it applied machine learning to combat fraud and accelerate revenue conversion,” Nagel explains.

“We now offer a true platform to prevent fraud from login to post-purchase while ensuring legitimate customers aren’t treated like criminals. Sift has so much opportunity to further expand our platform, partner with our customers, and amplify our growth.”

Sift began offering biometrics through its acquisition of Keyless, which was finalized last year.

Appgate gets new CEO and President

Digital security solutions company Appgate announced it has had a new chief executive officer and President in place since 4 January 2023.

Leo Taddeo is the man who, before the new role, was the company’s chief information security officer (CISO) and head of its Federal and Threat Advisory divisions, according to a press release.

With 25 years of experience, Taddeo formerly served as CISO and President of Cyxtera Federal Group.

“Leo’s extensive, specialized cybersecurity industry experience makes him uniquely qualified to steer visionary growth strategies that will continue to drive Appgate’s recognized market leadership in Zero Trust access, fraud prevention and threat advisory services,” says Manny Medina, executive chairman of Appgate.

“On a personal note, I’ve worked with Leo for many years and am confident in his ability to lead Appgate into its next chapter of success.”

Taddeo commented on the appointment, “As federal agencies and commercial enterprises turn to Zero Trust technologies to face unprecedented cybersecurity challenges, I believe Appgate is in a strong position to enable and accelerate that important transition.”

Appgate rolled out a new behavioral biometrics solution early last year to detect and prevent online fraud.

Credence ID welcomes new VP of Products

Credence ID’s senior management team has been boosted with the appointment of a new VP of products.

Ravi Mysore will oversee the design and development of Credence’s digital ID products and direct product and engineering activities amid the rapidly growing demand for Credence ID’s offerings related to digital IDs, such as mobile driving licenses (mDLs) and verifiable credentials (VCs).

“With multiple states recently issuing or declaring their intent to issue digital IDs and now with the TSA accepting them as legal ID to fly, the world is starting to see a dramatic change in how the public will acquire and use their new digital identities. With this new role and strategic hire, Credence will be accelerating its leadership position in the digital identity ecosystem,” says Bruce Hanson, President and CEO of Credence ID.

Mysore is credited for his significant contribution to the rollout of some digital ID projects worldwide when he served as Engineering Director and General Manager at Idemia India. He contributed, among others, to India’s Aadhaar project, Nepal’s ID/ePassport program, the Philippines’ national ID rollout, and Malaysia’s national ID program, the release notes.

Entersekt adds new board member, three executives

Digital payments authentication solution maker Entersekt has included a new member to its board of directors as part of its plans to hire top talents and expand its market footprints in North America.

An announcement from the company names Jon Roskill as the man who brings several years of executive and advisory experience to the company.

“Jon joins our board of directors at a critical time. Entersekt is at an inflection point in our growth and expansion, particularly in North America,” says Entersekt CEO Schalk Nolte. “His vast experience in global go-to-market strategies will bring tremendous value to the company.”

“With proven, patented technologies, excellent leadership, a strong, global customer base and solid financial foundation, I look forward to being a part of Entersekt’s next phase as it establishes itself as a global leader in financial fraud prevention,” Roskill commented following his appointment.

Besides the new board member, Entersekt has hired three top-level executives to support and speed up its market growth. They include Matt Loos as its chief revenue officer, Pradheep Sampath as its chief product officer and Frank Moreno as its chief marketing officer. The three have at least 65 years of executive-level experience among them.

The company says that partnerships with new strategic technology providers are also under discussion.

New MD of digital ID at Veriff

Veriff’s newly appointed managing director in charge of digital identity, Viktoria Ruubel, will lead the business strategy and expansion of the company’s core products.

In a blog post interview, the new MD speaks about her experience leading teams to develop new products with high impact in some of the companies she has worked for in the past.

She says she will be contributing her experience to Veriff’s next growth phase and its mission of making the internet safer through reusable digital identity.

According to the company’s Chief Product Officer and Co-founder Janer Gorohhov, digital ID represents the “key to the future of identity verification, as it allows individuals and businesses to use a single digital identity across different online platforms and applications.”

Veriff has also recently announced an integration with the TrueNorth platform.

