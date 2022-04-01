Sift folds in Keyless’ biometric MFA to its platform following acquisition

Digital security provider Sift is incorporating Keyless’ passwordless biometric multi-factor authentication into its Sift Connect App Gallery core product to reinforce its security options.

The Sift Connect App Gallery is an array of apps and open APIs that hosts services from Sift partners, such as Shopify, Salesforce, and Visa. Sift now offers Keyless’ identity authentication with face biometrics within Sift Connect via camera on a device, which can be opened in the Digital Trust & Safety Suite. The biometric authentication service will be available in the second quarter of 2022, Sift says.

Sift accentuates the need for improved security on its app gallery due to incidences of account takeover (ATO) attacks that have grown in recent years. The company says ATO attacks have ballooned over 307 percent on its network between April 2019 and June 2021, and are becoming more sophisticated and automated.

Keyless offers face biometric authentication with a cloud-based multi-factor check. It was acquired by Sift in November 2021 to integrate its technology for eliminating passwords and fortified security.

“Account takeover attacks have reached new heights — in turn, many trust and safety teams are actively seeking out passwordless alternatives,” says Geoff Huang, senior vice president of product at Sift. “Through the new integration, businesses no longer need to choose between fraud and friction to more securely and seamlessly authenticate users.”

Sift says its technology is used to secure more than 34,000 apps and websites, and its enterprise customer portfolio includes McDonald’s, Twitter, Reddit and Zipcar.

Rob McCall, director of fraud prevention at Uphold, a Sift customer, says about Keyless’ addition to Sift Connect: “As a digital wallet and trading platform, trust with our users is imperative. Sift’s approach to account security and its integration with Keyless’ passwordless authentication technology brings a compelling value proposition for any business that prioritizes the trust and safety of its customers.”

