Appgate launches behavioral biometrics service for real-time online fraud prevention

Security solutions provider Appgate has released a new behavioral biometrics service designed to identify and predict fraudulent activity online without slowing down user experiences.

The solution uses behavioral analysis and machine learning technologies to understand how users interact with their keyboard and mouse during a given online session.

The software infrastructure then establishes a biometric baseline of user activity upon which it bases every future interaction.

It can also reportedly identify anomalies and automatically adjust authentication strength to protect users and information.

“Organizations with a high volume of online end-user interactions — like financial institutions, retailers, utilities, and healthcare providers — must ensure that these interactions are secure. At the same time, their customers expect a seamless digital experience,” explains Appgate Chief Product Officer Jason Garbis.

“Our new behavioral biometrics offering enables organizations to strengthen their security posture and provide dynamic protection while minimizing the impact to the end-user.”

The company’s behavioral biometrics service also allows organizations to set parameters for risk scoring, configuring, and adjusting how they respond to risky logins.

According to Appgate, the new solution can be integrated easily within existing security infrastructure via a dedicated application programming interface (API).

Behavioral biometrics applications are becoming an increasingly popular tool to tackle online fraud, as explored in a recent interview with Biocatch’s new CEO Gadi Mazor.

