UK launching digital Veteran Card, more lawmakers say ID ‘inevitable’

| Masha Borak
The UK will enable approximately 250,000 veterans to access digital Veteran Cards on their smartphones starting next year, the government announced.

The digital identification document will help former service personnel prove their veteran status and speed up access to services and support programs. These include health services through the National Healthcare System (NHS), housing through the Op Fortitude program for veterans facing homelessness, employment opportunities, cheaper public transportation, and other discounts.

“The fact that the digital ID card will enable veterans to access and use their card more quickly is a positive development,” says Hannah Pearce, director for Campaigns, Policy and Research at the Royal British Legion.

Meanwhile, discussions continue on the necessity of introducing identity cards across Britain.

ID cards will be inevitable in the UK for immigration controls, benefits and healthcare, according to Labour Party Member of Parliament Siobhain McDonagh. The documents will allow people to confirm their identity and access public services and should be part of NHS and benefits reforms, the lawmaker told the BBC last week.

“I think they’re inevitably coming,” says McDonagh. “Not just because of immigration, but the need to keep NHS records, because of benefit entitlements – all sorts of things.”

The UK government, however, has been less clear about its intentions to introduce identity documents.

Labor politicians such as former Prime Minister Tony Blair and Lord David Blunkett have been calling on the UK government to introduce digital IDs as a solution to controlling irregular migration. Responding to Blair’s message to the current Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds told media in July that the government would look at “all sources of advice.” In a matter of hours, however, he appeared to rule out ID cards.

Migration continues to be a strong argument for introducing identity documents in the UK. But some commentators are arguing that the country is already seeing the formation of a digital ID thanks to different initiatives designed to make citizens’ lives easier.

Aside from the planned digital Veteran Card, this includes mobile driving licenses (mDL) which will be launched by the UK’s Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) next year. The government is also working on the digital identity project One Login, which is designed to ease access to government services.

“As the variety of digital record requirements are rolled out, combining them into a usable identity process will become inevitable,” says Lord Blunkett.

