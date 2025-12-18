Digital identity and fraud risk in the UK: Preparing for what comes next

By Dave Rossi, Managing Director at National Hunter

The introduction of the digital ID scheme has been met with a mix of cautious optimism and widespread concern. On one hand, the Government’s proposal suggests it will help unlock a reduction in fraud, alongside greater efficiency and privacy.

On the other – while these benefits are extremely promising – there is a question hanging over the scheme like a dark cloud: how? The uncertainty surrounding its implementation has led to debate about whether it will be a much-needed cure for identity fraud, or whether, instead, it will actually increase the risk of surveillance, breaches and fraud.

Over the next few months, priority must be given to setting out a framework that clarifies how the digital ID will be implemented and how companies can adequately prepare.

Where the digital ID framework stands today

Uncertainty about implementation has led to growing anticipation among government bodies, resulting in mixed responses and feelings. While largely the change is welcomed, several remain hesitant due to the amendments it may require.

In the DVLA, for example, further discussions will need to take place to ascertain what will happen next. After all, the digital ID wallet challenges this body’s stance of driving licenses being proof of permission to drive, but not a legal form of identification. Over the next few months, a decision will be made that will determine whether this stance will have to be formally changed.

Not only will the UK potentially witness an upheaval in the classification of driving licences, but also a new approach to proving identity. The digital wallet will mean that the public will move from having to visually present ID to a much more advanced digital exchange instead. This verification will be similar to how NFC and contactless work. While this sophistication is welcome, the concentration of data in a single location inevitably heightens its appeal to criminals.

Establishing trust in digital identity systems

Secure and effective digital identity systems are achievable. The state-issued Estonia e-ID is a great example.

Estonia’s e-ID can support everything from secure banking and document signing to online voting, without undermining trust. However, while this proof of concept is reassuring, it is yet to be ascertained how a UK digital ID will work in practice.

For the UK rollout to be successful, further groundwork must be established. This will require a greater understanding of data flows between systems and how information will be integrated with existing fraud prevention tools. Verification is one of the leading concerns. For the rollout to be successful and safe, multiple layers of verification will be essential, alongside a clear understanding of who’s responsible for conducting and managing it. A “trust but verify” stance will be crucial once digital IDs roll out.

Why digital ID readiness depends on collective action

For the digital ID to deliver lasting value, organizations will need a clear view of how verification decisions are made and how risk is managed beyond the point of approval. Certification provides confidence at the outset, but trust cannot be static. Continuous monitoring will be essential

to alert businesses to future tampering of IDs to maintain post-verification integrity. Companies that prepare early -by embedding flexible, layered verification frameworks – will be in the best place to respond to the framework as rollout progresses.

From a government perspective, resilience must be built in from the start. A secure framework should incorporate multi-layered verification, maintain accountability and involve trusted anti-fraud bodies in continuous monitoring and intelligence sharing.

A well-implemented digital ID, built with resilience, security, and transparency in mind, holds the potential to strengthen the UK’s defences against identity-based fraud. Whether this is achieved relies on two things: the framework being built with fraud resilience at its core, and the strength and proactivity of collaboration across government, financial services and technology providers.

Dave Rossi is the Managing Director of National Hunter, where he leads efforts to combat fraud and promote data-driven decision-making across the financial services sector. With a career spanning two countries, Dave has been instrumental in driving operational improvements and forging strategic partnerships that deliver both growth and resilience. He is widely recognized for his commitment to collaboration and his focus on enhancing customer trust through effective fraud prevention.

