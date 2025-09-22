UK national digital identity announcement anticipated soon

The UK government is about to announce the introduction of a national digital identity scheme, possibly at the annual Labour Party Conference, according to the Financial Times. But the proposal has not yet been completed, let alone revealed, leaving observers with questions and reactions informed by ideology.

The Conference runs from September 28 to October 1, and the details of the proposal are still being finalized, sources told the publication. One proposal is for a mandatory system that would avoid paper or analog systems overlapping with digital ones.

Labour Ministers have been lining up in favor of a new digital identity scheme, but the support is not universal. Some within the party have questioned what use digital IDs will have that eVisas do not, and whether such a system would place new requirements on healthcare workers.

The Daily Mail reports that some Labour MPs have described the plan as “dystopian,” though the wording indicates the opposition may be limited to only a couple of lawmakers. The paper quotes Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp criticizing Labour’s approach to illegal immigration.

Big Brother Watch says ‘no way’

Big Brother Watch has launched a campaign to oppose the introduction of mandatory digital ID in the UK, with a petition and a report warning of “Checkpoint Britain: the dangers of digital ID and why privacy must be protected.”

The advocacy group argues that digital IDs can enable blanket surveillance and repression, and that they are more likely to burden law-abiding citizens and businesses than deter illegal immigration or employment fraud. The group warns that the scope of their use would likely grow from their original purpose, and the credentials could be used to track everyday interactions. The government’s ability to manage such a scheme is called into question by problems with its eVisa scheme, Big Brother Watch says, and the majority of the British public worries about how their data would be protected.

The report says 63 percent of British people don’t trust the government with their digital ID data and fleshes out each of the points above.

“Each living former Home Secretary has become convinced of the need for a digital ID and yet on each occasion, the British public has reliably pushed back against this incursion on their civil liberties.”

Cost does not factor into the critique by Big Brother Watch, but as the details of the system are revealed, could emerge as another sticking point. Questions from Conservative and Reform MPs have sought details about how a proposed digital ID would function and how much it would cost, PublicTechnology reports.

Junior minister for the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology Kanishka Narayan said in response that the government is not yet ready to comment on the cost of national digital identity.

Lib Dems say ‘maybe’

Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey is prepared to at least consider the introduction of a national digital ID, the Independent reports. His support depends on the details, however.

“We don’t know what they’re actually going to put forward,” he was quoted by the publication as saying at the Liberal Democrat’s annual convention. “We should scrutinise it really.”

Davey suggested he would support the introduction of digital ID if it is geared toward improving the accessibility of public services, but said “I fear that’s not what we’re doing.”

A straw poll conducted by a journalist party conference this past weekend indicated that about half of party members support rethinking the party’s position on national ID.

“There are models that may answer our objections as liberals,” says Davey.

