PNG unveils national digital identity policy

| Abigail Opiah
As part of its digital modernization efforts, Papua New Guinea (PNG) has released its National Digital Identity Policy 2024, introduced by Minister for ICT in the national government, Timothy Masiu.

Its purpose? To streamline government service delivery and boost transparency by enabling a unified digital identity system for citizens. With that, the policy will be establishing SevisPass, an official digital ID system that will register all citizens with a digital identity to access digital services.

This goes hand in hand with PNG announcing the launch of its eGovernment portal in October 2024.

The policy is a cornerstone of PNG’s strategy to leverage technology for economic and social advancement. Minister Masiu highlighted SevisPNG and SevisWallet for digital payments as key initiatives his ministry is leading, and offered ABG the opportunity to partner on the rollout of the digital service in Bougainville in 2025.

A Post-Courier report notes that his plan is to ensure that every citizen is included in the digital ecosystem from the beginning. Additionally, the policy’s implementation is set to address inefficiencies in service delivery, improving access to vital services such as healthcare, education, and social benefits​.

Bridging gaps with strategic partnerships

Minister Masiu also emphasized the need for partnerships to support PNG’s digital transition. The plan is to also have the country pair with banks and other financial institutions to help with identity verifications for opening bank accounts. The country also has Digizen, a digital identification system that has been providing digital IDs for PNG’s residents.

As for SevisPass, telecom providers will also use it for SIM card registrations where KYC processes are in place to verify individual identity before activating, Post-Courier reports. SevisPass is also expected to be used for age verification to access social media.

The Papua New Guinea government has consistently drawn insights from global experiences, recognizing that digital identity serves as a foundational element for driving transformation across nations.

While outlining the policy, Masiu acknowledged challenges such as infrastructure limitations and digital literacy gaps. However, he reiterated the government’s commitment to overcoming these barriers by fostering a digitally inclusive society.

