PNG draws inspiration from global digital ID leaders for regulatory upgrade

Papua New Guinea is poised for a digital transformation, marked by a series of initiatives and policy implementations aimed at enhancing financial inclusion, data protection, and regulatory frameworks. The government is drawing on the experience of other nations around the world, and the examples its sites are united in their reliance on digital identity as a central pillar for change.

At the recent Business Regulators Summit, Minister for Information and Communications Technology Timothy Masiu emphasized the importance of digital transformation for the country’s economic and social development. He offered the example of the “Digital India” initiative, which includes the Aadhaar digital ID system, as well as Australia and Singapore’s digital transformation initiatives, particularly the latter’s SingPass digital ID, Post-Courier reports. He also expressed the need for an interoperability mechanism for public bodies.

Masiu also highlighted other global examples such Estonia’s e-governance and X-Road as models for Papua New Guinea, as well as China’s smart city initiative to emulate. The government has established several policies, including the Digital Government Act 2022 and the Digital Government Plan 2023-2027, to support these efforts.

In line with this vision, Papua New Guinea completed its National Data Protection and Governance policy. The framework aims to safeguard personal data and enhance the governance of information systems across the country. It reflects global best practices and is designed to instill confidence among citizens and businesses in the security and privacy of their data.

Moreover, Papua New Guinea, in July, introduced the Digizens Bank ID card in a bid to boost financial inclusion, especially in rural areas. This digital identification card will enable easier access to banking services for many citizens who previously faced challenges due to the lack of proper identification and banking infrastructure. The Digizens Bank ID card is expected to bridge the gap between rural communities and financial services, fostering economic participation and empowerment.

As it stands Papua New Guinea’s Digizen digital identification system is set to offer a biometrics-based know your customer (KYC) tool for Women’s Micro Bank, in line with the guidelines set by the Bank of Papua New Guinea.

