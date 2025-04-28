Vietnam’s major telcos join GSMA ID verification, fraud prevention initiative

Vietnam’s largest mobile network operators, Mobifone, Viettel and VNPT, have signed up to fight online fraud and enhance identity verification and security through the GSMA Open Gateway initiative.

The GSMA Open Gateway is led by the Global System for Mobile Association (GSMA) and provides a global framework of common network application programming interfaces (APIs) called CAMARA APIs.

The operators plan to collaborate on developing and implementing APIs for authentication, fraud prevention, location services, device verification and payments. This includes supporting enterprise clients, especially in finance for verifying user identities and identifying suspicious transactions.

The GSMA Open Gateway initiative will also allow the trio to expand services through integrations with cloud providers like Amazon’s AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, as well as tech partners such as Nokia and Ericsson.

“This unified commitment sets the stage to create an open, accessible, and developer-friendly ecosystem that will support Vietnam’s digital transformation journey for years to come,” says Hoang Binh Son, Viettel’s deputy general director.

The companies announced the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GSMA at the GSMA Digital Summit Hanoi held earlier this month.

Participants of the summit learned that 74 percent of Vietnamese consumers now use digital wallets. Nearly 90 percent of those consumers are concerned with account hacking and data breaches, according to a survey commissioned by the GSMA and delivered by ThinkHowe.

Vietnam experiences a large amount of SIM-swap fraud that could be solved by API-driven security tools, such as those enabled by the GSMA Open Gateway Initiative, the organization says.

The GSMA Open Gateway currently has over 280 mobile networks representing 80 percent of the world’s mobile connections.

Article Topics

digital identity | digital wallets | fraud prevention | GSMA Open Gateway | identity verification | KYC | Mobifone | telecom | Vietnam | Viettel | VNPT