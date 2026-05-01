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Austria adds digital student id to eAusweise wallet with Youniqx Identity

Credential available via eAusweise app as universities decide adoption and use cases
| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Schools
Austria adds digital student id to eAusweise wallet with Youniqx Identity
 

Austria has rolled out a digital student identification card with the help of its technology partner Youniqx Identity, which has made the credential available through the country’s national digital ID wallet, eAusweise.

The digital student ID became accessible to every student at universities and colleges in April. Each public university, however, will decide individually whether it will accept it and for what specific use cases.

The card consolidates personal data from physical student cards into an electronic credential that students can display and use through the eAusweise app on their smartphones. Verification can be carried out either within the same app or through the anonymous peer-to-peer eAusweis Check solution.

The digital student ID was created for the Austrian Federal Computing Centre (BRZ) and is the latest addition to the portfolio of digital ID documents developed by Youniqx Identity for the eAusweise app. As a subsidiary of the Austrian State Printing Company (OSD), the Vienna-based firm has also created the country’s mobile driving license (mDL) and other eAusweise documents.

“The rollout of the digital student ID demonstrates how Youniqx Identity can deliver individually adapted solutions to current public-sector and customer needs,” says the company’s CEO Sebastian Zehetbauer.

Late last year, Youniqx also won a Europe‑wide tender to develop the technical infrastructure for Germany’s implementation of the EU Digital Identity Wallet (EUDI Wallet). The company will lead a consortium comprising A1 Digital International, CRYPTAS Group and msg group.

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