FB pixel

Encompass selected for corporate digital identity, financing by BNP Paribas

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Trade Notes
Encompass selected for corporate digital identity, financing by BNP Paribas
 

European banking giant BNP Paribas is leading a financing round for corporate identity validation and verification provider Encompass and will deploy its corporate digital identity (CDI) platform.

Encompass plans to use the funding for further development of its EC360 CDI platform, according to the company announcement.

EC360 provides complete automation of KYC search procedures and provides a foundation for KYC during onboarding and throughout customer lifecycles. Encompass offers bespoke automation rules for businesses to build CDI profiles with in real time.

“The investment from BNP Paribas is a powerful endorsement of the transformational impact of our Corporate Digital Identity technology,” says Wayne Johnson, CEO and co-founder of Encompass Corporation. “This strategic commitment from one of Europe’s most respected financial institutions will help shape the future of client onboarding and digital transformation.”

Encompass says the funding round positions it as a trusted partner for financial institutions embracing digital identity as part of data-driven transformation.

“This investment reflects our commitment to supporting our clients right from the very first interaction with BNP Paribas, leveraging technology to constantly enhance their experience,” says Boris Leblanc, COO of corporate and institutional banking, BNP Paribas. “By partnering with Encompass, we will use the power of intelligent automation to further streamline onboarding, reduce friction, and deliver a faster, more seamless, and secure client experience across our integrated banking model.”

Encompass works with KYC partners Dun & Bradstreet, LexisNexis Risk Solutions and Pegasystems.

The company did not disclose the amount of financing it has received.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Privacy looks existential for biometric digital identity through the Prism

Privacy protection has become a base-line requirement for biometric digital identity technology providers, beyond even the regulations they most comply…

 

EAB examines biometric enrollment integrity protections against face morphing

Germany is taking a global lead with steps to prevent biometrics spoof attacks from making their way into breeder ID…

 

Cybernetica to provide interoperability layer for digital government in Côte d’Ivoire

Côte d’Ivoire’s national IT development company and Cybernetica have signed a contract for the Estonia-headquartered company to provide a secure…

 

In Bahrain and beyond, digital identity enters the post office

The postman’s motto says that neither rain, nor snow, nor sleet, nor hail shall keep the mail from being delivered….

 

Sri Lanka streamlining state digital services with super app

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the development of a ‘Government Super App‘ to facilitate seamless access to government services…

 

Hungary law permitting live facial recognition at outlawed Pride event challenged

The government of Hungary under Viktor Orbán does not like LGBTQ people, and has enacted policies to reflect that. This…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events