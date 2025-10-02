Encompass selected for corporate digital identity, financing by BNP Paribas

European banking giant BNP Paribas is leading a financing round for corporate identity validation and verification provider Encompass and will deploy its corporate digital identity (CDI) platform.

Encompass plans to use the funding for further development of its EC360 CDI platform, according to the company announcement.

EC360 provides complete automation of KYC search procedures and provides a foundation for KYC during onboarding and throughout customer lifecycles. Encompass offers bespoke automation rules for businesses to build CDI profiles with in real time.

“The investment from BNP Paribas is a powerful endorsement of the transformational impact of our Corporate Digital Identity technology,” says Wayne Johnson, CEO and co-founder of Encompass Corporation. “This strategic commitment from one of Europe’s most respected financial institutions will help shape the future of client onboarding and digital transformation.”

Encompass says the funding round positions it as a trusted partner for financial institutions embracing digital identity as part of data-driven transformation.

“This investment reflects our commitment to supporting our clients right from the very first interaction with BNP Paribas, leveraging technology to constantly enhance their experience,” says Boris Leblanc, COO of corporate and institutional banking, BNP Paribas. “By partnering with Encompass, we will use the power of intelligent automation to further streamline onboarding, reduce friction, and deliver a faster, more seamless, and secure client experience across our integrated banking model.”

Encompass works with KYC partners Dun & Bradstreet, LexisNexis Risk Solutions and Pegasystems.

The company did not disclose the amount of financing it has received.

