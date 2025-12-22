FB pixel

youniqx Identity wins tender to build technical infrastructure for Germany’s EUDI Wallet

| Lu-Hai Liang
youniqx Identity, the digital subsidiary of the Austrian State Printing Company (OSD), has secured a Europe‑wide tender to develop the technical infrastructure for Germany’s implementation of the EU Digital Identity Wallet (EUDI Wallet).

The company will lead a consortium comprising A1 Digital International, CRYPTAS Group and msg group, following an award by Germany’s Federal Agency for Breakthrough Innovation (SPRIND).

Under EU regulations, all member states must provide a nationally issued, EU‑wide interoperable digital identity wallet by the end of 2026. The EUDI Wallet will allow citizens to prove their identity across borders and access both public and private‑sector services throughout the bloc.

As the consortium lead, youniqx Identity will be responsible for building the technical platform that underpins Germany’s wallet, ensuring secure, privacy‑preserving and compliant operation of the app.

The company will work closely with SPRIND on the architecture and operational framework, with an emphasis on security, efficiency and data protection, according to the release.

The win builds on youniqx’s experience in digital identity. The Austrian State Printing Company first demonstrated a digital identity app prototype in 2015, and since 2017 has consolidated its identity technology capabilities within youniqx Identity AG.

CEO and OSD General Director Helmut Lackner said the award represents “another milestone and recognition of our internationally renowned expertise in secure digital identity.” Lackner added, “We are proud to be able to utilize our extensive experience as a pioneer in digital identities for the German SPRIND.”

Austria’s digital ID wallet eAusweise, which supports the mobile driver’s license (mDL) along with other certificates and age and identity verifications, has been recognized for its merit. The European Union singled it out for special recognition.

Austria’s mDL stands alone as the only operational EU-wide mDL built to the ISO/IEC 18013-5 standard. The mDL and other eAusweise documents were developed by youniqx Identity AG.

