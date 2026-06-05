Idemia PS, Nevetal partner on biometric passenger processing for cruise industry

Idemia Public Security plans to develop integrated biometric passenger processing systems for cruise ships as part of a new strategic partnership with maritime IT solutions provider Nevetal,.

The integrated offering is intended to streamline cruise passenger processing across ports, cruise lines and border agencies.

Idemia already provides biometric passenger processing and border management systems across air, rail and maritime environments through products including PaXpress and Borderguard. Nevetal provides cruise-sector operational software including data management and shipboard time-management platforms.

The partnership comes as Amadeus moves to acquire Idemia Public Security for US$1.4 billion and integrate its biometrics capabilities across travel, hospitality and border systems.

Article Topics

biometrics | border security | digital travel | Idemia Public Security | maritime | passenger processing