Singapore trials face biometrics for motorcyclists at Woodlands Checkpoint

Motorcyclists entering Singapore will now be able to use just their face to clear immigration.

Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has launched a trial enabling motorcyclists to use face biometrics at Woodlands Checkpoint. Eligible travelers won’t need to have their fingerprint biometrics scanned.

At Woodlands Checkpoint, two designated motorcycle lanes in the arrival zone are trialling the new system, reports Malay Mail. Motorcyclists will need to scan their passport or QR code, lift their helmet visor, remove anything obstructing their face such as sunglasses, and look into the camera to scan their face biometrics.

“This trial will help us fine-tune the system to enhance the traveler experience,” ICA said in a statement. The trial is part of ICA’s New Clearance Concept to “make immigration clearance faster and more convenient while maintaining border security,” the authority said in a Facebook post.

Responding to questions from The Straits Times, the ICA said the trial’s duration would depend on feedback as it proceeds. ICA has oversight of the trial and posted a video demonstrating the system on its Instagram page.

Those eligible for the trial include Singapore residents, long-term pass holders and foreigners who’ve previously entered Singapore. During the trial, there will be ICA officers standing by to assist while signage at the designated lanes will guide motorcyclists.

At Singapore’s bus halls of Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints, travelers can already take advantage of passport-less clearance using face or iris biometrics. Feedback from trials enabled ICA to fine tune and improve the QR code clearance experience for bus travelers, according to the authority.

Idemia provides the Automated Border Control System (ABCS) and Borderguard Lanes used across Singapore’s air, land and sea checkpoints. The system employs high-accuracy facial recognition to allow passport-less clearance. Idemia has been supplying biometrics to Singapore’s government for border security checks since a 2017 deployment at Changi Airport.

Neighboring Malaysia has plans of its own with regards to immigration. According to a March 2025 report, from January 1 2026 travelers from at least 63 countries, as well as those with long-term entry passes, can use the Immigration Department’s QR code clearance system.

The QR code can be used via the MyBorderPass mobile application. To use the app, a traveler needs to download it, scan their passport details and then complete the registration with face biometrics.

At Johor Bahru’s border complexes, which is a crossing between Malaysia and Singapore, 40 new NIISe eGate units and 145 QR code scanners will be installed to handle motorcycle, car and pedestrian crossings. Malaysia’s biometric e-gates are supplied by Datasonic.

Article Topics

biometrics | border security | face biometrics | IDEMIA | Idemia Public Security | Singapore