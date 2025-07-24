Australia contracts Unisys and Idemia border biometrics for 3 years, $17M

A new Enterprise Biometric Identification System (EBIS) supplied by partners Unisys and Idemia is now live for use by Australia’s Department of Home Affairs in visa and border processing applications.

The EBIS is based on multi-factor identity management and authentication solution Unisys Stealth(identity), with face and fingerprint biometric algorithms from Idemia for highly accurate matching.

Home Affairs will use the EBIS for traveler facilitation and identification of criminals and persons of national security interest, processing the fingerprints and face biometrics of visa applicants, and the face biometrics of citizenship applicants.

The contract the technology is supplied under is for three years at AU$25.3 million (roughly US$16.7 million), but could be extended through the middle of 2034. Unisys says it delivered the EBIS within 18 months of signing the contract.

The system’s core identity management functionality, its user interface, workflows, business rules, linking of identity data with records and audit functionalities are all provided by Stealth(identity). The algorithms supplied by Idemia are part of its flagship Multi Biometric Search Services (MBSS), which the company says provides high scalability and availability.

“EBIS provides Home Affairs with greater confidence in verifying an individual’s identity for efficient and early detection of criminals and persons of national security concern who change names and obtain passports using false identities,” says Rick Mayhew, vice president and general manager, Unisys Asia Pacific. “We have worked closely with the department and our partner Idemia, the global leader in Augmented Identity, to deliver one of the world’s leading solutions to help protect Australia’s borders and national assets.”

“We are thrilled to provide the biometric engine that powers the EBIS solution,” says Idemia Asia Pacific and Senior Vice President for Public Security and Identity Tim Ferris. “This is the continuation of years of Idemia’s engagement in the Australian Borders ecosystem. The combined strengths of Idemia behind Unisys provide the Department of Home Affairs with a flagship platform to secure the border now and into the future.”

Unisys and Idemia supplied the previous EBIS to Home Affairs under a $44 million ($29.1 million) 2018 contract, iTnews notes. That system launched in 2020 and was extended through June 30 of this year, at a total cost of $77.6 million ($51.3 million).

