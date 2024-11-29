Idemia upgrades Interpol biometrics with new MBIS

Idemia is supplying Interpol with an upgraded version of its Multibiometric Identification System (MBIS), allowing the international law enforcement organization to use the latest algorithms for matching fingerprint, palm and face biometrics.

The latent fingerprint matching algorithm included, known as MBIS 5/MBSS, ranked first in false non-identification rate (FNIR) in the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST’s) latent fingerprint benchmark for forensic identification (ELFT).

Idemia Public Security delivered the upgraded MBIS solution to Interpol over the past summer, but only revealed the upgrade this month.

“With the delivery of this new version of the Multibiometric Identification System (MBIS), Interpol now benefits from the most advanced algorithms, enabling it to solve the most complex cases,” says Thibaut Sartre, senior vice president of International Justice and Public Safety at Idemia Public Security.

The algorithms are integrated into the Interpol Biometric Hub or BioHub system which allows member countries to submit and cross-check fingerprints and facial images. The BioHub allows checks against multiple databases with a single search, while manual reviews are still performed if the match does not meet a threshold due to low data quality. The system is currently being deployed to frontline officers and border locations after its first phase of operation went live in October 2023.

Idemia has been working with Interpol since 1999 when the company delivered the policing organization its Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS). The system allowed better cooperation between law enforcement agencies in different countries by providing access to tools like fingerprint evidence and forensic data exchange. In 2016, Idemia also created the Interpol Face Recognition System (IFRS), which contains face images from more than 170 countries.

The French company’s Multibiometric Identification System (MBIS) has been in use since 2019. Since then, Idemia has been ranking high on NIST benchmarks, including the most recent FRTE 1:N facial recognition evaluation.

