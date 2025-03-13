FB pixel

Malaysia plans to expand use of QR codes for immigration clearance

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security  |  Mobile Biometrics
Malaysia plans to expand use of QR codes for immigration clearance
 

There is a plan by the Malaysian government to expand the use of the Immigration Department’s QR code clearance system for foreign travellers beginning January next year.

For now, only Malaysians use the QR code for border clearance, but the envisaged plan is to make it possible for travellers from at least 63 countries, as well as those with long term entry passes, to use the service from January 1, 2026, according to the Star.

The QR code can be used via the MyBorderPass mobile application. To use the app, a traveller needs to download it, scan their passport details and then complete the registration with face biometrics.

In an outing in Parliament early this month, Home Minister, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, confirmed that already, travellers from these countries are making use of the biometric gates for identity checks at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

The minister said expanding the system will not only make airport clearance more seamless, it will further reduce the need for immigration officers at immigration posts.

For example, he mentioned that around 172 immigration officers are deployed in the country’s borders, but with the QR code service expansion, the number could drastically drop to about 68.

The minister also mentioned, as Strait Times indicates, that with the QR code, it takes just five seconds to complete a check, as opposed to about 15 seconds with the biometric gates, and several minutes if not hours for manual checks.

The official also noted that travellers can also check their travel status using the MyBorderPass app whose trial was launched at the start of the year and is already downloaded by more than 786,000 people. The app is credited for its efficiency and data security capabilities.

Malaysia completed a pilot for a biometric clearance system at its border with Singapore last year.

Singapore, meanwhile, has also implemented a passport-less system for airport checks whereby travellers use a QR code clearance system for immigration control.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Connection established: collaboration drives MOSIP’s digital identity gains

Connection is the beginning of any successful digital exchange, but transmission must follow, and content is king. The exhibition was…

 

One-size-fits-all approach to age assurance won’t adequately protect kids: Google

Meta and Apple have stated their positions on age assurance, so it was a matter of time before Google did…

 

Tech5 biometrics integrated into new handheld secure Android device from Famoco

Swiss biometrics and machine learning firm Tech5 has partnered with Famoco, an enterprise mobility management (EMM) company based in Paris,…

 

FIDO Alliance IDV Certification Program accredits Fime testing labs

An announcement from Fime says it has achieved full FIDO Alliance Identity Verification (IDV) Certification Program accreditation across multiple regions. …

 

Idemia Public Security tops latest NIST fingerprint evaluations

The latest fingerprint related benchmarks from National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) evaluations put Idemia Public Security on top….

 

Indonesian official says change mindset necessary for effective digital transformation

Pandu Putra, Special Staff for Digital Transformation working with Indonesia’s Minister of State Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform (PANRB), has called…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events