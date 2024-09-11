FB pixel

Malaysia completes biometric border clearance pilot at Singapore border

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security  |  Facial Recognition
Malaysia completes biometric border clearance pilot at Singapore border
 

Authorities in the Malaysian state of Johor say plans are being finalized for the implementation of a biometric border clearance system at the border with Singapore.

The system will be announced soon following the end of a three-month pilot during which three different solutions were trialed, said the state Committee Chairman for transportation, infrastructure and communications, Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh.

The trial, which ended on August 31, involved the use of three mobile applications for border checks at the Johor-Singapore maritime border and related crossing points. These applications included MyTrip and MyRentas, as well as the MyBorderPass facial recognition and QR code scanning-based app developed by Barisan Mahamega Sdn Bhd.

More than 320,000 commuters used the three apps during the pilot, according to the authorities, and many of them are now calling for the implementing of a single border clearance system in the area in order to smoothen the border crossing process.

Some motorists are quoted as insisting on having one system, arguing that the three that were used for the trial caused some confusion among users. However, they acknowledge the importance of the digital clearance system, saying they are convinced it will go a long way in facilitating passenger flow even at peak moments of traffic.

“We want a good system to be implemented to ease the movement of people, especially with the upcoming Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone. We are aware that there could be more than one vendor appointed, but we want a system that is installed properly and maintained,” Salleh says, as quoted. The country has been taking measures since the start of this year to facilitate border crossings as part of the push to ramp up cross-border trade.

Singapore airport biometric clearance system rejects many travelers

In a related story, it has been reported that an automated biometric clearance system from Idemia installed at Singapore’s main airport has turned back a high number of travelers. Idemia supplied its Augmented Borders Suite of ID-Look devices and back-end systems for a contactless Automated Border Control System in 2023. The firm has had a presence in Singapore airports since 2017.

The Straits Times quotes the State Minister for Home Affairs, Sun Xueling, as saying during a parliamentary meeting that since the system was introduced in May at the Changi Airport, many travelers have failed to have access into the country.

Although she didn’t give any numbers, she explained that the new system allows for a pre-arrival risk assessment of travelers which makes it easy to flag persons on a watchlist.

Speaking about one advantage of the system, the minister of state said: “Repeat travelers, including those who had committed crimes in Singapore, who try to enter via a different identity, will be flagged by our biometric database, because we would have captured their biometrics on their previous visit.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Cameroon ends 2024 biometric voter registration drive with 755k new enrollments

The Director General in charge of Elections at Cameroon’s elections management agency (ELECAM), Dr Erik Essousse, says 755,085 new potential…

 

New Burkina Faso biometric passport further cements ECOWAS departure

The government of Burkina Faso has unveiled a new generation biometric passport in a move that highlights the countries unwillingness…

 

India to digitize the agricultural sector through unique digital farmer ID

India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the implementation of DPI for agriculture in the Union Budget 2024-25. The approved Digital…

 

Protean acknowledged for leadership in digital public infrastructure

Protean Tech has been recognized for its contributions to the digital public infrastructure (DPI) sector at the 2024 Global Fintech…

 

Federal law enforcement must now conduct transparent, standardized AI field testing

A White House advisory panel voted to approve a 24-page report that sets forth specific actions that all federal law…

 

Incode, Tech5, Idnow, Suprema level up with certifications, standards compliance

The global identity verification industry is witnessing advancements as biometric technology providers, including Incode Technologies, Tech5, Idnow, and Suprema, announce…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events