Malaysia mandates MyDigital ID for Malaysians traveling abroad

MyDigital ID is getting a core role in Malaysian immigration in a major deployment of the government’s signature national digital ID initiative.

From January 15, Malaysian citizens departing the country will be required to authenticate themselves using MyDigital ID when accessing the National Integrated Immigration System (MyNIISe) mobile application.

It’s part of the country’s strategy to implement MyDigital ID across governance, society and economy. The government plans to have 95 percent of public services integrated into the digital ID system by 2030 along with private sector services. Already, telecommunications operators are being shifted to MyDigital ID’s identity verification technology for their mobile applications.

The Home Ministry says the latest deployment applies only to Malaysians, while foreign travellers will continue to use existing login methods. The integration is part of the broader NIISe initiative, which verifies identities against the National Registration Department (JPN) database without storing personal data, which aims to enhance security while streamlining digital transactions.

Officials said MyDigital ID will simplify user access by replacing the need to remember multiple passwords with a single login across government services. Malaysians aged 18 and above are encouraged to download and register for the digital ID in advance. The app is available on the Apple App Store, Google Play and Huawei AppGallery.

MyNIISe was first introduced in September 2025 at Johor Bahru’s Sultan Iskandar Building and Sultan Abu Bakar Complex. Expansion is planned in stages to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminals 1 and 2, along with airports in Bayan Lepas, Kuching and Kota Kinabalu. As of December 30, MyNIIse had recorded nearly 600,000 downloads and over 287,000 registered users.

The digital identity push coincides with physical document upgrades. Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail announced that Malaysia will introduce newly designed passports and MyKad identity cards within six months.

The new identity documents feature advanced security enhancements to prevent forgery. Saifuddin emphasised that current passports and MyKad remain valid until expiry, with replacements issued upon renewal.

“Details on the implementation schedule, updated features, and additional announcements will be provided in due course,” Saifuddin said, as reported by Asia One.

In December, the Home Ministry also announced upgrades to immigration facilities. At Johor Bahru’s border complexes, 40 new NIISe eGate units and 145 QR code scanners will be installed to handle motorcycle, car and pedestrian crossings. In late 2024, the crossing at Johor Bahru experienced severe outages, causing delays at what is a very busy checkpoint. A glitch shut down biometric border control gates, creating waits of up to four hours for travellers between Singapore and Malaysia.

Malaysia’s biometric e-gates are supplied by Datasonic.

The integration of MyDigital ID into MyNIISe reflects the Madani government’s agenda to modernize public services with secure, efficient, and user-friendly digital solutions..

