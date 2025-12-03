Malaysia begins MyDigital ID verification integration for all mobile operators

Scams have surged in Southeast Asia with Malaysia in particular witnessing unprecedented increases in fraud. The Malaysian government has turned to national digital ID to combat the scourge.

From December, Malaysians will enjoy stronger safeguards against scam calls and identity fraud as all telecommunications companies begin integrating MyDigital ID’s identity verification technology into their mobile applications.

The nationwide initiative, backed by the country’s National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA) and coordinated by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), aims to ensure every mobile number is tied to a verified digital identity.

The rollout introduces three key measures. First, users will be able to review all prepaid numbers registered under their MyKad number (a 12-digit ID number) and confirm which ones legitimately belong to them. This prevents misuse of stolen IDs.

Second, all newly bought prepaid SIM cards have to be verified via telcos’ mobile apps using MyDigital ID. This should block fraudulent activations. Third, customers will have the option to log into telco apps using MyDigital ID, offering stronger protection against phishing, account takeovers and unauthorized access.

NACSA Chief Executive Dr. Megat Zuhairy Megat Tajuddin said implementation will vary across providers, with some adopting one or two components initially before full integration. “However, regardless of the combination, the purpose of this initiative is to ensure that scammers and fraudulent actors cannot exploit unverified SIM cards as an entry point for their criminal operations,” he said.

He added that the initiative builds on Malaysia’s Cyber Security Strategy 2025–2030, which is spearheaded by NASCA. MyDigital ID CEO Nik Hisham Nik Ibrahim underlined the urgency of safeguards as mobile numbers are a primary means for scams and identity fraud. “In fact, early this year it was reported in the news that the number of scam calls in Malaysia in 2024 reached a staggering 2.98 million calls, nearly doubled from 2023’s 1.63 million,” he said.

“By using a legitimate digital identity, we can significantly reduce risks of such crimes, strengthen digital trust and safety whilst prevent leakages in the digital economy.”

Nik Hisham addressed privacy concerns, stressing that MyDigital ID does not store user data or track online activity. He said its role is “simply to confirm a person’s identity when they choose to log into a particular service.”

“All of this is done only with the user’s consent and full control. Our principle is simple: Your data remains yours. Always.”

Sarawak to integrate SarawakPass with national digital ID

The Malaysian state of Sarawak reinforced its commitment to a unified national digital identity system by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the state government and the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA) to integrate SarawakPass with MyDigital ID.

Utility and Telecommunications Minister Datuk Seri Julaihi Narawi described the agreement as a milestone in building a secure, trusted national identity framework. He said the partnership connects Sarawak’s SarawakPass platform with Malaysia’s MyDigital ID ecosystem, supporting digital transformation, enhancing cybersecurity and boosting public confidence in online services.

SarawakPass launched in 2025 as an upgrade to SarawakID and serves over 1.8 million users with streamlined access to state services. The Malaysian state of Sarawak, which is located in East Malaysia on the island of Borneo, sought to establish its own digital ID to advance a cashless economy and targeted economic assistance.

The integration between SarawakPass and MyDigital ID will enable seamless authentication across state and federal platforms, with collaboration focusing on secure API development, single sign-on, cross-platform login, policy alignment and stronger cybersecurity safeguards. The Sarawak Civil Service Digitalisation Unit leads the state initiative, while NACSA oversees the national rollout.

The unified SarawakPass and MyDigital ID system is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2026.

